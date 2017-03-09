React Native and Laravel for Future Mobile Development

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Founder & CEO
React Native is a open source framework developed by facebook which make developer easier to develop truly native app or app that feels native whether on iOS or Android with only using Javascript. This is possible because React Native convert Javascript code using React Bridge to Native iOS (obj-c) or Native Android (Java). Its not like hybrid mobile app that is using webview such as cordova/phonegap.
I have tried develop React Native for my several enterprise application who had been used by many People and Companies for Android and iOS. React Native also help us to develop faster because its only need Javascript to develop.
React Native also used by some Giant Company. You can see the showcase at https://facebook.github.io/react-native/showcase.html.
You don’t needs to forced to use React Native for Mobile development. Real Native Android or iOS still a good alternative nowadays.
Node & Watchman
Facebook recommend to do installation using Node and Watchman using Homebrew (http://brew.sh/). Run the following commands in a Terminal after installing Homebrew:
$ brew install node
$ brew install watchman
React Native CLI
Node.js comes with npm, which lets you install the React Native command line interface.
Run the following command in a Terminal:
$ npm install -g react-native-cli
Android Development Environment
You can download Android studio using this link:
https://developer.android.com/studio/install.html
Android studio needed to running and testing React Native application.
Android Studio requires a recent version of the Java SE Development Kit (JDK) version 8. To make sure java already installed, type “javac -version” on terminal/command prompt. If you don’t have JDK installed on your machine, please follow this link:
http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javase/downloads/jdk8-downloads-2133151.html
2. Install AVD dan HAXM
Android Virtual Devices allow you to run Android apps on your computer without the need for an actual Android phone or tablet. Choose
Custom installation when running Android Studio for the first time. Make sure the boxes next to all of the following are checked:
Then, click “Next” to install all of these components.
https://developer.android.com/studio/run/emulator-acceleration.html#vm-linux
3. Install Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) SDK
Android Studio installs the most recent Android SDK by default. React Native, however, requires the
Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) SDK. To install it, launch the SDK Manager, click on "Configure" in the "Welcome to Android Studio" screen.
The SDK Manager can also be found within the Android Studio “Preferences” menu, under Appearance & Behavior → System Settings → Android SDK.
Select “SDK Platforms” from within the SDK Manager, then check the box next to “Show Package Details”. Look for and expand the
Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) entry, then make sure the following items are all checked:
Next, select the “SDK Tools” tab and check the box next to “Show Package Details” here as well. Look for and expand the “Android SDK Build Tools” entry, then make sure that
Android SDK Build-Tools 23.0.1 is selected.
Finally, click “Apply” to download and install the Android SDK and related build tools.
4. Setup ANDROID_HOME environment variable
The React Native command line interface requires the
ANDROID_HOME environment variable to be set up.
Add the following lines to your
~/.profile (or equivalent) config file:
export ANDROID_HOME=${HOME}/Android/Sdk
export PATH=${PATH}:${ANDROID_HOME}/tools
export PATH=${PATH}:${ANDROID_HOME}/platform-tools
Type
source ~/.profile to load the config into your current shell.
Please make sure you export the correct path for
ANDROID_HOME. If you installed the Android SDK using Homebrew, it would be located at
/usr/local/opt/android-sdk.
Starting Android Virtual Device
You can see the list of available AVDs by opening the “AVD Manager” from within Android Studio. You can also run the following command in a terminal:
$ android avd
Once in the “AVD Manager”, select your AVD and click “Edit…”. Choose “Android 6.0 — API Level 23” under Device, and “Intel Atom (x86_64)” under CPU/ABI. Click OK, then select your new AVD and click “Start…”, and finally, “Launch”.
Node & Watchman
Facebook recommend to do installation using Node and Watchman using Homebrew (http://brew.sh/). Run the following commands in a Terminal after installing Homebrew:
$ brew install node
$ brew install watchman
React Native CLI
Node.js comes with npm, which lets you install the React Native command line interface.
Run the following command in a Terminal:
$ npm install -g react-native-cli
Xcode
The easiest way to install Xcode is via the Mac App Store. Installing Xcode will also install the iOS Simulator and all the necessary tools to build your iOS app.
After doing a variety of installation, use the React Native command line interface to generate new React Native applications which will named “StagOverheat”, then run the command “react-native-run-ios”, or navigate Xcode to the destination folder.
$ react-native init StagOverheat
$ cd StagOverheat
$ react-native run-ios
In this article, the author will only use Xcode and iOS as the Emulator to simulate the application that will be made. For Android, you can easily run the Android emulator first and then simply run the command “react-native run-android”.
For beginners in programming, steps above may not really clear. So, let us practice visually.
You can always create a project in any folder you want. On my Mac, I use the directory ~/Documents/react-apps
$ cd Documents/react-apps/
$ react-native init StagOverheat
Wait for a while so it appears as below
2. Change Directory to StagOverheat
After StagOverheat project created perfectly, you can get into StagOverheat folder.
3. Run iOS Simulator through Xcode
You can run the application by typing “react-native run-ios”, or by opening Xcode as the following in your application folder.
Double click on StagOverheat.xcodeproj so Xcode appear on your Mac
There are 3 main buttons you should note, seen from left, first there is the play button to start the iOS Simulator, second is Schema, ensure in accordance with the picture above, third is the device option that will be used to run the simulator, in the picture above we chose iphone 5s for more comfortable view. If everything is correct, click the play button, make sure it says “Build Success” and see your simulator as follows:
4. Code Structure
Open “StagOverheat” project folder with a text editor or IDE that you prefer. In this book I use Atom as Text Editor (https://atom.io/). To open, simply type the following command:
$ atom .
We can see that React Native structure code generated by react-native-cli. Since we are using iOS, then we will focus to a file “index.ios.js”. Do not worry for you who want to build Android applications, we will discuss it at the next discussion.
Let us discuss one by one the code:
Thats all for now. Hope it helps you to understand the basic usage of React Native. This Article is part of my Ebook titled “React Native and Laravel for Future Mobile Development — First Series”. If you willing to learn more about React Native, this ebook is for you. If you are lucky, the first 100 buyer will got special discount, here is the link:
https://leanpub.com/rn_laravel/c/uoMEakQzBH9g