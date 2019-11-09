React, JSX, ES Module Imports And Dynamic Imports In Browser Without Using Webpack

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
with imports like
<script type="module"/>
and
import Foo from './foo';
) directly in browser is quite well known at the moment and has good browser support: https://caniuse.com/#feat=es6-module.
import('./Foo')
obviously a place where we will install all dependencies
node_modules
dir with
src
and service scripts
index*.html
app source code
src/app
we need to tell the browser where to find the actual source. This is quite simple, there's a shim for that: https://github.com/guybedford/es-module-shims.
import React from 'react';
npm i es-module-shims react react-dom --save
:
public/index-dev.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
<script defer src="../node_modules/es-module-shims/dist/es-module-shims.js"></script>
<script type="importmap-shim">
{
"imports": {
"react": "../node_modules/react/umd/react.development.js",
"react-dom": "../node_modules/react-dom/umd/react-dom.development.js"
}
}
</script>
<script type="module-shim">
import './app/index.jsx';
</script>
</body>
</html>
we will have:
`src/app/index.jsx`
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import './index.css';
(async () => {
const {Button} = await import('./Button.jsx');
const root = document.getElementById('root');
ReactDOM.render((
<div>
<Button>Direct</Button>
</div>
), root);
})();
:
src/app/Button.jsx
import React from 'react';
export const Button = ({children}) => <button>{children}</button>;
, which will bootstrap the SW and App and use it instead of the App directly (
src/index.js
):
src/app/index.jsx
(async () => {
try {
const registration = await navigator.serviceWorker.register('sw.js');
await navigator.serviceWorker.ready;
const launch = async () => import("./app/index.jsx");
// this launches the React app if the SW has been installed before or immediately after registration
// https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/primers/service-workers/lifecycle#clientsclaim
if (navigator.serviceWorker.controller) {
await launch();
} else {
navigator.serviceWorker.addEventListener('controllerchange', launch);
}
} catch (error) {
console.error('Service worker registration failed', error);
}
})();
):
src/sw.js
//this is needed to activate the worker immediately without reload
//@see https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/primers/service-workers/lifecycle#clientsclaim
self.addEventListener('activate', event => event.waitUntil(clients.claim()));
const globalMap = {
'react': 'React',
'react-dom': 'ReactDOM'
};
const getGlobalByUrl = (url) => Object.keys(globalMap).reduce((res, key) => {
if (res) return res;
if (matchUrl(url, key)) return globalMap[key];
return res;
}, null);
const matchUrl = (url, key) => url.includes(`/${key}/`);
self.addEventListener('fetch', (event) => {
const {request: {url}} = event;
console.log('Req', url);
const fileName = url.split('/').pop();
const ext = fileName.includes('.') ? url.split('.').pop() : '';
if (!ext && !url.endsWith('/')) {
url = url + '.jsx';
}
if (globalMap && Object.keys(globalMap).some(key => matchUrl(url, key))) {
event.respondWith(
fetch(url)
.then(response => response.text())
.then(body => new Response(`
const head = document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0];
const script = document.createElement('script');
script.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
script.appendChild(document.createTextNode(
${JSON.stringify(body)}
));
head.appendChild(script);
export default window.${getGlobalByUrl(url)};
`, {
headers: new Headers({
'Content-Type': 'application/javascript'
})
})
)
)
} else if (url.endsWith('.js')) { // rewrite for import('./Panel') with no extension
event.respondWith(
fetch(url)
.then(response => response.text())
.then(body => new Response(
body,
{
headers: new Headers({
'Content-Type': 'application/javascript'
})
})
)
)
}
});
tag in
script
with contents of UMD-packaged script
head
to use the bootstrap entry point:
src/index-dev.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
<script defer src="../node_modules/es-module-shims/dist/es-module-shims.js"></script>
<script type="importmap-shim">... same as before</script>
<!-- change the file from app/index.jsx to index.js -->
<script type="module-shim" src="index.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
npm install esm-react --save
{
"imports": {
"react": "../node_modules/esm-react/src/react.js",
"react-dom": "../node_modules/esm-react/src/react-dom.js"
}
}
whereas React is
16.8.3
.
16.10.2
$ npm install @babel/standalone --save-dev
):
src/sw.js
# src/sw.js
// at the very top of the file
importScripts('../node_modules/@babel/standalone/babel.js');
// activation stuff as before
self.addEventListener('fetch', (event) => {
// whatever we had before
} else if (url.endsWith('.jsx')) {
event.respondWith(
fetch(url)
.then(response => response.text())
.then(body => new Response(
//TODO Cache
Babel.transform(body, {
presets: [
'react',
],
plugins: [
'syntax-dynamic-import'
],
sourceMaps: true
}).code,
{
headers: new Headers({
'Content-Type': 'application/javascript'
})
})
)
)
}
});
, not a usual
syntax-dynamic-import
due to Standalone usage.
@babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import
):
src/sw.js
// same as before
self.addEventListener('fetch', (event) => {
// whatever we had before + Babel stuff
} else if (url.endsWith('.css')) {
event.respondWith(
fetch(url)
.then(response => response.text())
.then(body => new Response(
//TODO We don't track instances, so 2x import will result in 2x <style> tags
`
const head = document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0];
const style = document.createElement('style');
style.setAttribute('type', 'text/css');
style.appendChild(document.createTextNode(
${JSON.stringify(body)}
));
head.appendChild(style);
export default null;
`,
{
headers: new Headers({
'Content-Type': 'application/javascript'
})
})
)
);
}
});
in the browser you'll see the buttons. Make sure the proper Service Worker is being picked up, if you're not sure, open Dev Tools, go to
src/index-dev.html
tab and
Application
section,
Service Workers
everything and reload the page.
Unregister
with following content:
src/index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<div id="root"></div>
<script type="module" src="index.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
for the shim.
importMap.json
$ npm install @babel/cli @babel/core @babel/preset-react @babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import babel-plugin-module-resolver --save-dev
{
"scripts": {
"start": "npm run build -- --watch",
"build": "babel src/app --out-dir build/app --source-maps --copy-files"
}
}
:
.babelrc.js
module.exports = {
presets: [
'@babel/preset-react'
],
plugins: [
'@babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import',
[
'babel-plugin-module-resolver',
{
alias: {
'react': './node_modules/react/umd/react.development.js',
'react-dom': './node_modules/react-dom/umd/react-dom.development.js'
},
// we replace as follows to make sure we stay in build dir
resolvePath: (sourcePath, currentFile, opts) => resolvePath(sourcePath, currentFile, opts).replace('../../', '../')
}
]
]
}
// src/index.js
if ('serviceWorker' in navigator) {
(async () => {
try {
// adding this
const production = !window.location.toString().includes('index-dev.html');
const config = {
globalMap: {
'react': 'React',
'react-dom': 'ReactDOM'
},
production
};
const registration = await navigator.serviceWorker.register('sw.js?' + JSON.stringify(config));
await navigator.serviceWorker.ready;
const launch = async () => {
if (production) {
await import("./app/index.js");
} else {
await import("./app/index.jsx");
}
};
// this launches the React app if the SW has been installed before or immediately after registration
// https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/primers/service-workers/lifecycle#clientsclaim
if (navigator.serviceWorker.controller) {
await launch();
} else {
navigator.serviceWorker.addEventListener('controllerchange', launch);
}
} catch (error) {
console.error('Service worker registration failed', error);
}
})();
} else {
alert('Service Worker is not supported');
}
:
src/sw.js
// src/sw.js
const {globalMap, production} = JSON.parse((decodeURIComponent(self.location.search) || '?{}').substr(1));
if (!production) importScripts('../node_modules/@babel/standalone/babel.js');
// src/sw.js
if (!ext && !url.endsWith('/')) {
url = url + '.jsx' with
}
// src/sw.js
if (!ext && !url.endsWith('/')) {
url = url + '.' + (production ? 'js' : 'jsx');
}
which will copy everything needed to
build.sh
dir:
build
# cleanup
rm -rf build
# create directories
mkdir -p build/scripts
mkdir -p build/node_modules
# copy used node modules
cp -r ./node_modules/react ./build/node_modules/react
cp -r ./node_modules/react-dom ./build/node_modules/react-dom
# copy files that are not built
cp ./src/*.js ./build
cp ./src/index.html ./build/index.html
# build
npm run build
leaner by skipping build dependencies.
node_modules
you will see the same output as for
build/index.html
but this time browser won't build Babel, it will use pre-built files.
src/index-dev.html
, the
importMap.json
section in
alias
and list of files to be copied in
.babelrc.js
. For demo purposes it's fine but for real usage it would be better to automate this.
build.sh