React, JSX, ES Module Imports And Dynamic Imports In Browser Without Using Webpack

Everything described in the article is highly experimental and I am cutting corners everywhere. By no means I recommend to use any of that in production :)

<script type="module"/> with imports like import Foo from './foo'; and import('./Foo') ) directly in browser is quite well known at the moment and has good browser support: Ability to use ECMAScript modules (with imports likeand) directly in browser is quite well known at the moment and has good browser support: https://caniuse.com/#feat=es6-module

But in reality we don't just import our own modules, we import libraries. There is a great article on this topic: https://salomvary.com/es6-modules-in-browsers.html . Also there's another worth to mention project https://github.com/stken2050/esm-bundlerless

Among other important things from the articles, these ones will be crucial in order to make React app work:

Package specifier imports support (or import maps): when we import react in reality we should import something like `https://cdn.com/react/react.production.js`

UMD support: React is still distributed as UMD and so far there's still an ongoing discussion how to publish it using ES modules

JSX

Import CSS

Let's solve these issues one by one.

Project structure

First things first, let's assume the project will have the following structure:

node_modules obviously a place where we will install all dependencies

obviously a place where we will install all dependencies src dir with index*.html and service scripts

dir with and service scripts src/app app source code

Package specifier imports support

import React from 'react'; we need to tell the browser where to find the actual source. This is quite simple, there's a shim for that: In order to use React like sowe need to tell the browser where to find the actual source. This is quite simple, there's a shim for that: https://github.com/guybedford/es-module-shims

Let's install the shim and React:

npm i es-module-shims react react-dom --save

public/index-dev.html : In order to launch the app we can do something like this in

<!DOCTYPE html> < html > < body > < div id = "root" > </ div > < script defer src = "../node_modules/es-module-shims/dist/es-module-shims.js" > </ script > < script type = "importmap-shim" > { "imports" : { "react" : "../node_modules/react/umd/react.development.js" , "react-dom" : "../node_modules/react-dom/umd/react-dom.development.js" } } </ script > < script type = "module-shim" > import './app/index.jsx'; </ script > </ body > </ html >

`src/app/index.jsx` we will have: Where inwe will have:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import './index.css' ; ( async ( ) => { const {Button} = await import ( './Button.jsx' ); const root = document .getElementById( 'root' ); ReactDOM.render(( < div > <Button>Direct</Button> </ div > ), root); })();

src/app/Button.jsx : And the

import React from 'react' ; export const Button = ( {children} ) => <button>{children}< /button>;

Does it work? Of course, no. Even though we've successfully imported everything.

Let's move on to the next challenge.

UMD support: Dynamic way

The issue now is that React is distributed as UMD, it cannot be consumed by imports, even by the shimmed ones (if the ticket is resolved, just skip this step). So we need to somehow patch the distributable to convince browser that it's a legit ES modules.

src/index.js , which will bootstrap the SW and App and use it instead of the App directly ( src/app/index.jsx ): The above mentioned article led me to an idea that we can use Service Workers to intercept and pre-process network requests. Let's create the main endpoint, which will bootstrap the SW and App and use it instead of the App directly ():

( async () => { try { const registration = await navigator.serviceWorker.register( 'sw.js' ); await navigator.serviceWorker.ready; const launch = async () => import ( "./app/index.jsx" ); // this launches the React app if the SW has been installed before or immediately after registration // https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/primers/service-workers/lifecycle#clientsclaim if (navigator.serviceWorker.controller) { await launch(); } else { navigator.serviceWorker.addEventListener( 'controllerchange' , launch); } } catch (error) { console .error( 'Service worker registration failed' , error); } })();

src/sw.js ): And then let's create the Service Worker ():

//this is needed to activate the worker immediately without reload //@see https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/primers/service-workers/lifecycle#clientsclaim self.addEventListener( 'activate' , event => event.waitUntil(clients.claim())); const globalMap = { 'react' : 'React' , 'react-dom' : 'ReactDOM' }; const getGlobalByUrl = ( url ) => Object .keys(globalMap).reduce( ( res, key ) => { if (res) return res; if (matchUrl(url, key)) return globalMap[key]; return res; }, null ); const matchUrl = ( url, key ) => url.includes( `/ ${key} /` ); self.addEventListener( 'fetch' , (event) => { const { request : {url}} = event; console .log( 'Req' , url); const fileName = url.split( '/' ).pop(); const ext = fileName.includes( '.' ) ? url.split( '.' ).pop() : '' ; if (!ext && !url.endsWith( '/' )) { url = url + '.jsx' ; } if (globalMap && Object .keys(globalMap).some( key => matchUrl(url, key))) { event.respondWith( fetch(url) .then( response => response.text()) .then( body => new Response( ` const head = document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; const script = document.createElement('script'); script.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); script.appendChild(document.createTextNode( ${ JSON .stringify(body)} )); head.appendChild(script); export default window. ${getGlobalByUrl(url)} ; ` , { headers : new Headers({ 'Content-Type' : 'application/javascript' }) }) ) ) } else if (url.endsWith( '.js' )) { // rewrite for import('./Panel') with no extension event.respondWith( fetch(url) .then( response => response.text()) .then( body => new Response( body, { headers : new Headers({ 'Content-Type' : 'application/javascript' }) }) ) ) } });

Here's what we've done here:

We have created the export map, which associates package id with global var name We have created a script tag in head with contents of UMD-packaged script We've exported the mapped global var as default export of module

For the sake of tech demo this method of patching should be enough, but it may break with other UMD declaration. Something more robust can be used to process sources.

src/index-dev.html to use the bootstrap entry point: Now let's adjust theto use the bootstrap entry point:

<!DOCTYPE html> < html > < body > < div id = "root" > </ div > < script defer src = "../node_modules/es-module-shims/dist/es-module-shims.js" > </ script > < script type = "importmap-shim" > ... same as before </ script > <!-- change the file from app/index.jsx to index.js --> < script type = "module-shim" src = "index.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Now we're able to import React and React DOM.

UMD support: Static way

It's worth to mention, that there's also another way. We can install ESM distributable:

npm install esm-react --save

And then use following map:

{ "imports" : { "react" : "../node_modules/esm-react/src/react.js" , "react-dom" : "../node_modules/esm-react/src/react-dom.js" } }

16.8.3 whereas React is 16.10.2 . But unfortunately this project is quite stale, latest iswhereas React is

JSX

There are two ways to do the JSX compilation. We can either go traditional way and use Babel to pre-compile or we can use it in runtime. Of course for production it would make much more sense to pre-compile, development mode can be more brutal. Since we already use Service Worker let's enhance it.

Let's install a special Babel package that can do it:

$ npm install @babel/standalone --save-dev

src/sw.js ): Now let's add following to the Service Worker ():

# src/sw.js // at the very top of the file importScripts( '../node_modules/@babel/standalone/babel.js' ); // activation stuff as before self.addEventListener( 'fetch' , (event) => { // whatever we had before } else if (url.endsWith( '.jsx' )) { event.respondWith( fetch(url) .then( response => response.text()) .then( body => new Response( //TODO Cache Babel.transform(body, { presets : [ 'react' , ], plugins : [ 'syntax-dynamic-import' ], sourceMaps : true }).code, { headers : new Headers({ 'Content-Type' : 'application/javascript' }) }) ) ) } });

syntax-dynamic-import , not a usual @babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import due to Standalone usage. Here we've used same approach to intercept the network request and respond with slightly different content, in this case we use Babel to transform the original response. Please note that plugin for dynamic import has a different name, not a usualdue to Standalone usage.

CSS

src/sw.js ): In the above mentioned article author used text transformation, here we will go a bit further and inject the CSS in the page. For that we again will use the Service Worker ():

// same as before self.addEventListener( 'fetch' , (event) => { // whatever we had before + Babel stuff } else if (url.endsWith( '.css' )) { event.respondWith( fetch(url) .then( response => response.text()) .then( body => new Response( //TODO We don't track instances, so 2x import will result in 2x <style> tags ` const head = document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; const style = document.createElement('style'); style.setAttribute('type', 'text/css'); style.appendChild(document.createTextNode( ${ JSON .stringify(body)} )); head.appendChild(style); export default null; ` , { headers : new Headers({ 'Content-Type' : 'application/javascript' }) }) ) ); } });

src/index-dev.html in the browser you'll see the buttons. Make sure the proper Service Worker is being picked up, if you're not sure, open Dev Tools, go to Application tab and Service Workers section, Unregister everything and reload the page. Et voila! If you now open thein the browser you'll see the buttons. Make sure the proper Service Worker is being picked up, if you're not sure, open Dev Tools, go totab andsection,everything and reload the page.

More production friendly case

The above mentioned code works fine for dev mode, but realistically we don't want all of the app users to compile the code in their browsers, it's impractical. So let's push things a bit further and make the minimalistic production mode.

src/index.html with following content: In order to do that we will create one more index filewith following content:

<!DOCTYPE html> < html > < body > < div id = "root" > </ div > < script type = "module" src = "index.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

importMap.json for the shim. As you see, no shims here, we will use different technique to do rewrites. Since we still have to use Babel to compile JSX we can also rewrite module paths there instead of usingfor the shim.

Let's install everything:

$ npm install @babel/cli @babel/core @babel/preset-react @babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import babel-plugin-module-resolver --save-dev

Let's add the scripts section to `package.json`:

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "npm run build -- --watch" , "build" : "babel src/app --out-dir build/app --source-maps --copy-files" } }

.babelrc.js : Next let's add

module .exports = { presets : [ '@babel/preset-react' ], plugins : [ '@babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import' , [ 'babel-plugin-module-resolver' , { alias : { 'react' : './node_modules/react/umd/react.development.js' , 'react-dom' : './node_modules/react-dom/umd/react-dom.development.js' }, // we replace as follows to make sure we stay in build dir resolvePath: ( sourcePath, currentFile, opts ) => resolvePath(sourcePath, currentFile, opts).replace( '../../' , '../' ) } ] ] }

Keep in mind that this file will be used only for production, for dev we configure Babel in the Service Worker.

Also let's add production mode support to Service Worker:

// src/index.js if ( 'serviceWorker' in navigator) { ( async () => { try { // adding this const production = ! window .location.toString().includes( 'index-dev.html' ); const config = { globalMap : { 'react' : 'React' , 'react-dom' : 'ReactDOM' }, production }; const registration = await navigator.serviceWorker.register( 'sw.js?' + JSON .stringify(config)); await navigator.serviceWorker.ready; const launch = async () => { if (production) { await import ( "./app/index.js" ); } else { await import ( "./app/index.jsx" ); } }; // this launches the React app if the SW has been installed before or immediately after registration // https://developers.google.com/web/fundamentals/primers/service-workers/lifecycle#clientsclaim if (navigator.serviceWorker.controller) { await launch(); } else { navigator.serviceWorker.addEventListener( 'controllerchange' , launch); } } catch (error) { console .error( 'Service worker registration failed' , error); } })(); } else { alert( 'Service Worker is not supported' ); }

src/sw.js : And use the condition in

// src/sw.js const {globalMap, production} = JSON .parse(( decodeURIComponent (self.location.search) || '?{}' ).substr( 1 )); if (!production) importScripts( '../node_modules/@babel/standalone/babel.js' );

Also replace

// src/sw.js if (!ext && !url.endsWith( '/' )) { url = url + '.jsx' with }

with

// src/sw.js if (!ext && !url.endsWith( '/' )) { url = url + '.' + (production ? 'js' : 'jsx' ); }

build.sh which will copy everything needed to build dir: Now let's add a build scriptwhich will copy everything needed todir:

# cleanup rm -rf build # create directories mkdir -p build/scripts mkdir -p build/node_modules # copy used node modules cp -r ./node_modules/react ./build/node_modules/react cp -r ./node_modules/react-dom ./build/node_modules/react-dom # copy files that are not built cp ./src/*.js ./build cp ./src/index.html ./build/index.html # build npm run build

node_modules leaner by skipping build dependencies. We do this to makeleaner by skipping build dependencies.

Here's the final state:

build/index.html you will see the same output as for src/index-dev.html but this time browser won't build Babel, it will use pre-built files. Now if you openyou will see the same output as forbut this time browser won't build Babel, it will use pre-built files.

importMap.json , the alias section in .babelrc.js and list of files to be copied in build.sh . For demo purposes it's fine but for real usage it would be better to automate this. As you see, the solution now has duplicates, like, thesection inand list of files to be copied in. For demo purposes it's fine but for real usage it would be better to automate this.

Conclusion

HTTP2 should take care of those small source files sent over the network, hopefully.

Here's the repo where I have put everything together: https://github.com/kirill-konshin/pure-react-with-dynamic-imports

