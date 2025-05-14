🔔 Reach 400K+ Tech Readers with HackerNoon Newsletter Ads

238 reads

Want to reach over 400,000 tech-savvy readers without spending five figures? HackerNoon's daily newsletter offers affordable, high-impact ad placements with 500 to 1000 leads per send, an average CPC of just $0.50, and access to a highly engaged, mostly US-based tech audience. Ads start at $1,000 per issue — first-come, first-served.

Dear Marketer,


Looking to connect with over 400,000 tech enthusiasts without spending five figures?


Discover how the HackerNoon Newsletter can amplify your brand's reach — with direct, measurable impact.

Why Our Newsletter Works

Our newsletter goes out every day to an opt-in audience of 400,000+ subscribers who are passionate about technology, startups, AI, software engineering, Web3, and everything in between.


  • Open Rate: 13–15%

  • Click-to-Open Rate (CToR): 10%

  • Cost per Click (CPC): ~$0.50 — significantly lower than typical PPC platforms

  • 500-1000 leads per newsletter sent!

  • Trusted by 4,000+ tech brands and startups


What You Get

When you advertise in our newsletter, your brand gets:

3 different exclusive ad placements, including a long-form ad content
✅ Adirect linkto your site, product, or campaign
✅ Access to ahighly engaged tech audience

✅ A track record of 1,300,000+ newsletters sent, with 85% of our audience based in the U.S.

Performance insightsfrom our dashboard
✅ The support of a brand known forstorytelling, transparency, and tech thought leadership


🔗 See a sample newsletter


Who Advertises With Us?

From YC-backed startups to Fortune 500 companies, marketers choose HackerNoon when they want to answer:

  1. How engaged is this audience?
  2. How much of it overlaps with my target market?
  3. Will this audience resonate with my brand?


See what our customers had to say about us:


Pricing & Booking

Newsletter ads start at $1,000 per send, and $3000 for four sends. Slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can:

👉 Book your slot now via our Services page

👉 Schedule a call with our team for campaign planning or custom bundles


Why Technologists Love The HackerNoon Newsletter

Top stories of the day

Top content of the day curated by the HackerNoon editors, without any paywall!


Combining HackerNoon’s proprietary data with internet trends, our daily Trending Companiesupdate offers timely and data-driven insights into the tech companies that are gaining or losing traction in the public eye.

TheTrending Coins update keeps our crypto heads ahead of the curve with automated data on the latest movers and shakers in the exciting, and often chaotic, world of finance and cryptocurrency.



Poll of The Week

The "Poll of the Week" section invites readers to engage actively by sharing their opinions on trending topics and current affairs.


On This Day

The “On This Day” section of the HackerNoon Newsletter takes you on a trip down memory lane, highlighting significant events in the world of tech that happened on the current date in years past.



🔔 Reach 400K+ Tech Readers with HackerNoon Newsletter Ads

Buy your slot now and start reaching the technologists who matter.


Stay creative, stay iconic!
Sidra

HackerNoon Services
