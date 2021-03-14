RE2: Remake Actors Return for Netflix's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

@ wheeljack84 Jeffrey Harris Currently enrolled in Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship.

This week, Netflix announced that the previously revealed CG anime series based on the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, will see the return of Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello in their respective roles of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield from the 2019 Resident Evil 2 Remake. New artwork and stills were also revealed for the film this week.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an original CG anime series that will launch on Netflix later this year. TMS Entertainment is leading the production, and Kei Miyamoto is heading up the 3DCG animation for Quebico.

The new teaser artwork shows Leon S. Kennedy pictured in a bit of a new look with a formal suit, while Claire is searching for something with a flashlight. It also depicts a horde of zombies heading toward the White House. Per Netflix, the White House will be one of the major setpieces for the show.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness New Synopsis, Trailer, and Image Stills

The new show will be set in 2006, so that’s about eight years for the reimagined timeline going by the RE2 and RE3 remakes that were recently released. The synopsis featured the following info:

“In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees."

"Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.”

At least, it appears elements that predated the reimagined games, such as Claire joining TerraSave, are at least being kept intact for the narrative. This will be the first animated episodic series for the iconic franchise, so hopefully Netflix and the animation staff do right by the series.

Netflix and Constantin Films are also producing a live-action Resident Evil series that was announced last year. A new live-action cinematic reboot for the franchise from Sony Pictures, which adapts the first two games, is currently in the works and slated for a September 3 release.

You can view some of the new stills for Infinite Darkness here:

More Gaming News

@ wheeljack84 Currently enrolled in Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship. by Jeffrey Harris Read my stories

Tags