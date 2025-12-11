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Ratan Raj Anandeshi: The Engineer Driving the Future of Energy-Efficient High-Performance Computing

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

December 11th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

cloud#cloud-infrastructure#enterprise-devops-automation#scalable-gpu-infrastructure#green-computing-technologies#energy-efficient-hpc-systems#liquid-cooled-gpu-clusters#high-performance-computing#good-company

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