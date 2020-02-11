Raspberry Pi 4b mSata-SSD vs MicroSD

I just wanted to see if it was faster... And.... It is.

I order the cheepist mSATA 5030MM 480GB by TOROSUS and the Geekworm Raspberry Pi 4 mSATA SSD Adapter. The Micro-SD is a Samsung Evo Select 256gb. All from amazon.com

I started with the normal flashing to the 256gb Micro-SD. Pretty Simple. It Booted right up. I did the setup and stuff like that (wifi, blah, ect).

/etc/fstab on the SSD and the cmdline.txt file in the Micro-SD. And did a search to find out how to get PARTUUID (as UUID is not the same) for the new clones as gParted changes them. I just cloned Micro-SD ext4 partition to the SSD and expanded it, cloned the FAT32 partition to a spare 2gb micro-sd card i had, with gParted. I had to fiddle with theon the SSD and thefile in the Micro-SD. And did a search to find out how to get PARTUUID (as UUID is not the same) for the new clones as gParted changes them.

And YAY I got it to boot using the SSD. So lets get to the results!

Results with the Micro-SD, Samsung Evo Select 256gb

pi@raspberrypi:~/workspace/testFS $ sysbench -- test =fileio --file-test-mode=seqrewr run sysbench 0.4.12: multi-threaded system evaluation benchmark Running the test with following options: Number of threads: 1 Extra file open flags: 0 128 files, 16Mb each 2Gb total file size Block size 16Kb Periodic FSYNC enabled, calling fsync() each 100 requests. Calling fsync() at the end of test , Enabled. Using synchronous I/O mode Doing sequential rewrite test Threads started! Done. Operations performed: 0 Read, 131072 Write, 128 Other = 131200 Total Read 0b Written 2Gb Total transferred 2Gb (27.696Mb/sec) 1772.57 Requests/sec executed Test execution summary: total time: 73.9446s total number of events: 131072 total time taken by event execution: 70.6863 per-request statistics: min: 0.02ms avg: 0.54ms max: 2990.25ms approx. 95 percentile: 0.06ms Threads fairness: events (avg/stddev): 131072.0000/0.00 execution time (avg/stddev): 70.6863/0.00 pi@raspberrypi:~/workspace/testFS $

Results With the SSD, mSATA 5030MM 480GB by TOROSUS

pi@raspberrypi:~/workspace/testFS $ sysbench -- test =fileio --file-test-mode=seqrewr run sysbench 0.4.12: multi-threaded system evaluation benchmark Running the test with following options: Number of threads: 1 Extra file open flags: 0 128 files, 16Mb each 2Gb total file size Block size 16Kb Periodic FSYNC enabled, calling fsync() each 100 requests. Calling fsync() at the end of test , Enabled. Using synchronous I/O mode Doing sequential rewrite test Threads started! Done. Operations performed: 0 Read, 131072 Write, 128 Other = 131200 Total Read 0b Written 2Gb Total transferred 2Gb (96.355Mb/sec) 6166.70 Requests/sec executed Test execution summary: total time: 21.2548s total number of events: 131072 total time taken by event execution: 20.7933 per-request statistics: min: 0.03ms avg: 0.16ms max: 2067.69ms approx. 95 percentile: 0.07ms Threads fairness: events (avg/stddev): 131072.0000/0.00 execution time (avg/stddev): 20.7933/0.00 pi@raspberrypi:~/workspace/testFS $

Well in Conclusion, the boot-up time is the same but In all reality its time to find another use for this 256gb Micro-SD.

Thanks for the Read!

