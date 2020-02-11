Raspberry Pi 4b mSata-SSD vs MicroSD

Living the Life
on the SSD and the
/etc/fstab
file in the Micro-SD. And did a search to find out how to get PARTUUID (as UUID is not the same) for the new clones as gParted changes them.
cmdline.txt
pi@raspberrypi:~/workspace/testFS $ sysbench --test=fileio --file-test-mode=seqrewr run
sysbench 0.4.12: multi-threaded system evaluation benchmark
Running the test with following options:
Number of threads: 1
Extra file open flags: 0
128 files, 16Mb each
2Gb total file size
Block size 16Kb
Periodic FSYNC enabled, calling fsync() each 100 requests.
Calling fsync() at the end of test, Enabled.
Using synchronous I/O mode
Doing sequential rewrite test
Threads started!
Done.
Operations performed: 0 Read, 131072 Write, 128 Other = 131200 Total
Read 0b Written 2Gb Total transferred 2Gb (27.696Mb/sec)
1772.57 Requests/sec executed
Test execution summary:
total time: 73.9446s
total number of events: 131072
total time taken by event execution: 70.6863
per-request statistics:
min: 0.02ms
avg: 0.54ms
max: 2990.25ms
approx. 95 percentile: 0.06ms
Threads fairness:
events (avg/stddev): 131072.0000/0.00
execution time (avg/stddev): 70.6863/0.00
pi@raspberrypi:~/workspace/testFS $
pi@raspberrypi:~/workspace/testFS $ sysbench --test=fileio --file-test-mode=seqrewr run
sysbench 0.4.12: multi-threaded system evaluation benchmark
Running the test with following options:
Number of threads: 1
Extra file open flags: 0
128 files, 16Mb each
2Gb total file size
Block size 16Kb
Periodic FSYNC enabled, calling fsync() each 100 requests.
Calling fsync() at the end of test, Enabled.
Using synchronous I/O mode
Doing sequential rewrite test
Threads started!
Done.
Operations performed: 0 Read, 131072 Write, 128 Other = 131200 Total
Read 0b Written 2Gb Total transferred 2Gb (96.355Mb/sec)
6166.70 Requests/sec executed
Test execution summary:
total time: 21.2548s
total number of events: 131072
total time taken by event execution: 20.7933
per-request statistics:
min: 0.03ms
avg: 0.16ms
max: 2067.69ms
approx. 95 percentile: 0.07ms
Threads fairness:
events (avg/stddev): 131072.0000/0.00
execution time (avg/stddev): 20.7933/0.00
pi@raspberrypi:~/workspace/testFS $