Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Ransomware: AIDS, Scientists, and a Floppy Disk  by@Turner

Ransomware: AIDS, Scientists, and a Floppy Disk

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Joseph Popp received the first ransom with the help of an attack on a computer in 1989. He mailed a floppy disk to 20,000 medical institutions worldwide with information about AIDS. Each disk contained a survey that assessed the risk of contracting this disease. During the survey, the “AIDS Trojan” encrypted files on a users’ computer after restarting a certain number of times. Then printers printed out instructions for sending a bank transfer or a check in the amount of $189 to a mailbox in Panama.
image
Matthew Hacker Noon profile picture

@Turner
Matthew

457 rules for Code Quality and Security

Related Stories
Subject Matter
5 Best Anonymous Browsers: How To Stay Protected Online by @Turner
#browser
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai

Tags

#cybersecurity#data#internet#security#hackernoon-top-story#saas#iaas#technology
Join Hacker Noon loading