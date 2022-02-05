How to Buy Bitcoin Anonymously: The Most Secure Ways









The legal status of Bitcoin may vary from country to country. However, one common feature unites all countries — governments want to control digital money.





Firstly, this is necessary to create a unified tax base. Secondly, it is to counter illegal operations. Thirdly, it is to collect more knowledge about the inhabitants of the country.





This article will tell you how to buy Bitcoin anonymously and at the same time legally, and most importantly, how to keep your data safe.

How to Buy Bitcoin Anonymously

Via the No-KYC Crypton Exchange

Crypton Exchange is a secure and private no KYC platform for exchanging cryptocurrency. The decentralized Utopia P2P ecosystem backs it. Such a connection guarantees the stability and accessibility of the platform around the world. The ecosystem is a space that is absolutely private, uncensored, and with no surveillance where everyone can communicate, search for information, share files and documents, etc, in the most secure way.





Crypton Exchange is a private place for buying, selling, exchanging, withdrawing, and saving available crypto coins. The exchange does not cooperate with centralized services, commercial agencies, or state bodies. It is an anonymous platform with no KYC registration and without personal data requirements.





The platform's most significant point is a digital offshore for providing anonymous financial transactions worldwide without limits. No one can know the details of the transaction.





In addition, Crypton Exchange offers the lowest fees for internal and external financial payments and comprehensive support by a strong Utopia community.

The platform has the following cryptocurrencies for purchasing and selling:



Crypton (CRP) – a privacy coin of the ecosystem and its main financial monetary unit

UUSD – the first ecosystem’s stablecoin

Monero (XMR) – a famous privacy coin

Bitcoin (BTC) – a popular anonymous cryptocurrency



*Note: More new coins will be added to the exchange soon.

Now, let’s consider how to buy Bitcoin anonymously on the Crypton Exchange:





Firstly, you should pass anonymous registration on the exchange. You can find the detailed registration guide here . Spoiler: it takes only 2 minutes. When you have an account, you should deposit and transfer the required amount of USDT to your balance. For this, click on the Finance tab → Choose BTC/USDT → Select the Deposit button.





Find the address for the deposit USDT. Copy the address and send USDT to it.

After the deposit process is finished, you can buy Bitcoin anonymously:

Click on the Market view and scroll the cursor over the page. Find the window to Buy BTC.





Fill in all fields to indicate the amount of BTC desired and its price. If you want, you can use the Calculate function. Then the platform shows you the fee. Check the data and click on the Confirm button.

*Note: These instructions can be used to buy other coins on the exchange as well.





Via Terminals for the Sale of Bitcoin (ATM)

Since the number of crypto-ATMs has increased recently, buying Bitcoin through them seems to be the most obvious solution for anyone who wants to circumvent the requirements of identity verification.





The catch is that these devices usually have a limit of $750, after which you need to pass verification. However, if you do not exceed this amount, the purchase will be completely anonymous.



Another difficulty is that such terminals are not very widespread yet. Currently, about 75% of crypto-ATMs are located in the USA and only a few in the largest cities of Europe.





You can find the nearest Bitcoin ATM in your city following this site’s link coinatmradar.com .



Via P2P-Buying

At the moment, the most popular peer-to-peer platform for Bitcoin trading is LocalBitcoins.

When using it, the option of a personal meeting with the seller is often available, who will agree to send you BTC in exchange for local currency.





LocalBitcoins has sellers from more than 10,000 cities around the world, so there is a good chance to find someone nearby. All you need to get started on this exchange is to register by entering your email address and username.





Be sure to review the seller's reviews before agreeing to a deal. With those who have positive reviews, you can safely deal with them. You should be careful with people who have few or no reviews at all. There have been cases when buyers were lured into a trap by undercover police officers. This happened in countries where cryptocurrency trading is banned or requires a license.



Via Prepaid Debit Cards

In the USA and some other countries, you can simply go to a convenience store and buy a prepaid debit card, which can be replenished in cash without bank formalities.





Then you should use the same card to buy BTC on any exchange where it is traded for fiat, for example, Coinbase or Kraken .





This may not be the most convenient option, but if there are no Bitcoin ATMs or sellers with LocalBitcoins nearby, then a prepaid card is the best choice.





Via a Decentralized Exchange (DEX)

Perhaps the most anonymous way to purchase Bitcoin is to use decentralized exchanges. However, most people in the crypto space are still not familiar with them. Such exchanges are a new concept, and many see them as future trading platforms. They are a bit complicated for users who are poorly versed in technical aspects in their current form.

Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash



The good news is that this area is rapidly developing towards eliminating difficulties.

For example, representatives of Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges, said they plan to launch a decentralized exchange soon. One of these already functioning platforms is called Bisq ; another is AirSwap .





When using Bisq, verification is not required, and your funds will not be stored on the exchange, making it safe compared to traditional exchanges. In addition, you can easily buy BTC through these services. You deposit the amount you want to purchase in Bitcoin and then contact the seller directly. An escrow system provides security.



Conclusion

To buy Bitcoin without any problems, you need to use proven methods, the effectiveness of which is confirmed by users.





We have told you in this article about these proven and working ways of buying Bitcoin anonymously, legally, and safely.





