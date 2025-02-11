Quick Dark Matter Facts You Should Know About

Acknowledgements

1 Introduction to thesis

1.2 Facts on dark matter

1.3 Candidates to dark matter

1.4 Dark matter detection

1.5 Outline of the thesis

2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction

2.2 Model

2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space

2.4 Dark matter analysis

2.5 Summary

3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction

3.2 Model

3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter

3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻

3.6 Summary

4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction

4.2 Model

4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints

4.4 Dark Matter analysis

4.5 Summary

5 Summary





Appendices

A Standard model

B Friedmann equations

C Type I seasaw mechanism

D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model





Bibliography

1.2 Facts on dark matter

The following facts about dark matter are known:





• It is a non-baryonic matter, i.e., having no baryon quantum number; otherwise, it can interact with baryons (quarks, protons, neutrons, etc.), and therefore it could have been detected in colliders or other experimental searches [3, 46]. MACHOs are also baryonic DM candidates, which have been ruled out by astronomical observations (see 1.3).





• DM does not interact with light; therefore, it should not have any electric charge. However, millicharged particles were proposed as DM in the literature [47].





• A particle candidate for DM must be stable or have a lifetime greater than the age of the universe [48].





• A large fraction of DM is non-relativistic or cold; however, some fractions could be warm or hot [32].









Author: (1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.



