Quick Dark Matter Facts You Should Know About

Table of Links
2 Dark matter through ALP portal and 2.1 Introduction
2.3 Existing constraints on ALP parameter space
3 A two component dark matter model in a generic 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 3.1 Introduction
3.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints
3.4 Phenomenology of dark matter
3.5 Relic density dependence on 𝑈(1)𝑋 charge 𝑥𝐻
4 A pseudo-scalar dark matter case in 𝑈(1)𝑋 extension of SM and 4.1 Introduction
4.3 Theoretical and experimental constraints
Appendices
D Feynman diagrams in two-component DM model
1.2 Facts on dark matter
The following facts about dark matter are known:
• It is a non-baryonic matter, i.e., having no baryon quantum number; otherwise, it can interact with baryons (quarks, protons, neutrons, etc.), and therefore it could have been detected in colliders or other experimental searches [3, 46]. MACHOs are also baryonic DM candidates, which have been ruled out by astronomical observations (see 1.3).
• DM does not interact with light; therefore, it should not have any electric charge. However, millicharged particles were proposed as DM in the literature [47].
• A particle candidate for DM must be stable or have a lifetime greater than the age of the universe [48].
• A large fraction of DM is non-relativistic or cold; however, some fractions could be warm or hot [32].
This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.
Author:
(1) Shivam Gola, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.