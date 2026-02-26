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Python is a Video Latency Suicide Note: How I Hit 29 FPS with Zero-Copy C++ ONNX

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byNick Maletsky@nickzt

Senior Software Engineer, technology geek, prefers cats

February 26th, 2026
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Nick Maletsky@nickzt

Senior Software Engineer, technology geek, prefers cats

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machine-learning#ai#c-plus-plus#computer-vision#edge-computing#onnx-runtime#software-engineering#fogai#hackernoon-top-story

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