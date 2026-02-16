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Simulation Theory vs. the Book of Job: Why God is the Ultimate QA Lead

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byNick Maletsky@nickzt

Senior Software Engineer, technology geek, prefers cats

February 16th, 2026
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Nick Maletsky@nickzt

Senior Software Engineer, technology geek, prefers cats

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society#simulation-theory#devops-philosophy#chaos-engineering#theology-of-suffering#stress-testing-systems#resilience-engineering#qa-testing-in-production#software-integrity-under-load

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