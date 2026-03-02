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Dino in the Machine: Surviving the Transformer Latency Trap in C++

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byNick Maletsky@nickzt

Senior Software Engineer, technology geek, prefers cats

March 2nd, 2026
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Nick Maletsky@nickzt

Senior Software Engineer, technology geek, prefers cats

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programming#c++#edge-computing#computer-vision#onnx-runtime#software-engineering#yolov8-vs-grounding-dino#vision-transformer-latency#cpu-cache-thrashing

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