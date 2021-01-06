Putting Up One Piece of Content a Day on Social

@ imusamakhalid Usama Khalid I design & launch products + make content. Maker of Contentdrips.com

Hi,

Happy new year first of all. Hope this will be a better year.

So many people struggle to post consistent content every day on their social media. So, I decided to put these tech-related content ideas which anyone can use whether you're a marketer, startup founder, developer, or designer.

This will be a week plan. Let's start.

Monday

Post a Monday Motivational Quote style post, tweet or any video about it. Do this for every social media channel. Make sure you have your branding on top of it. If you're posting some written text, turn it into a photo or video.

Tuesday

Share any tech news or blogpost or maybe comments your thought on it. You can use tools like Feedly.com to follow all the tech blogs in one place. This can be just a link to the blogpost or a screenshot the blogpost headline and add your thoughts on it.

Wednesday

Share any interesting facts or figures. These can be some marketing statistics from the current year. You can find these facts on many blogs like Hubspot. All data is just one from Google search away.

If you're a developer. You can write about any line of code. For e.g. you can explain the function of the code and what it does. Many developers post this type of content regularly.

Thursday

Thursday is the day where we do content curation. Share someone else's tweets or content & add your thoughts on it. You can do cross-posting as well. For example, screenshot someone else's tweet and post it on LinkedIn with your thoughts on it.

One of my first post that went viral on LinkedIn was exactly like this. I screenshotted a tweet & shared my thoughts for it on LinkedIn.

This is another perfect example of it: https://hackernoon.com/8-steps-to-getting-2-million-linkedin-views-in-under-24-hours-7312c6b2dc0f

Friday

Friday is feedback Friday. Pick any of your favorite tool or any newly launched product. Try it out and write a feedback about it. You can use ProductHunt or Betalist to find newly launched products.

Take a screenshot of their app, write your feedback about it, and tag them. By this way, they usually share your post with their audience as well which gets you more eyeballs.

Saturday

It's the end of the week. You can make a post about your week: what did you accomplish? What were your goals or what you will be doing this weekend? This can be a post about a "Progress Update".

If you're doing a project, share its progress. It's called Build In Public. With this method, you market to, make content for, and get feedback from your audience. It's a win-win situation.

That's pretty much about it. Remember one thing - your one piece of content should not be just a one piece of content. It should go on every social media channel.

For example, a tweet can be turned into a photo, video post, and carousel post. A blog can be turned into a Twitter thread, 2 LinkedIn post, 1 carousel post, multiple Instagram post and 1 Facebook post.

