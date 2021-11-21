Protect Your Availability During The Holiday Season The Smart Way

Retail experts suggest that we’re in for another [online-heavy holiday shopping season] Businesses need to brace for increased digital traffic...with little tolerance for failure. Today’s online consumers are [barely even willing to wait 30 seconds] to make an online transaction. So, the pressure is on to provide continuous availability, and when the inevitable does occur, to quickly detect the issue, resolve the incident and minimize the business impact. Modern e-commerce businesses also need to monitor their IT environments by using intelligent observability solutions.