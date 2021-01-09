Pros of adapting to e-learning platform

Today, e-learning is the only viable solution for in-company training. Introducing learners to e-learning is possible with a few steps and is not too difficult. Therefore, most companies need to switch to modern e-learning to save time, effort, and money. The transition to e-learning from face-to-face training comes with a set of challenges that must be addressed for the transition to be successful, the main factor being employee acceptance of the new training format.

If you are planning to make a move to e-learning, it is important to know the Learning Management System (LMS) platform, and the courses (such as the e-learning modules) running on it.

Choose courses and platforms that have good support

The biggest drawback to traditional training is the inability to access training when you need it most. The highly inaccessible nature of traditional training is the biggest draw for e-learning. Educating students about the accessibility of e-learning is important to gain their confidence. However, accessibility can be taken a step further by ensuring that all e-learning content and the platform itself are accessible on smartphones even with low data bandwidth.

An increasing number of people spend more than 6 hours and 43 minutes on their smartphones, and it takes place on their person for almost 80% of the day.

The Rollout of Activities in a Scheduled Way

When introducing e-learning to first-time learners, the biggest mistake a company can make is rolling out all the e-learning at once and overwhelming the audience. The best way to target first-time learners is to introduce the concept to them in strategic parts.

Get learners on with the learning management system first, and some introductory courses followed by introducing assessments and surveys are a good place to start. Over time, the entire range of courses can be opened, with administrators assigning courses to learners. Students may also be able to enrol themselves in courses of their choice.

The day students enroll for courses, you can say positively that the learners in your organization have matured. By introducing a step-by-step plan for new courses to take place, learners are free to familiarize learners with the concept of e-learning at their own pace without being overwhelmed. It is only the company's requirement of how e-learning involvement should be based on budget and time constraints. An organization can target its content using images, videos, and audio.

This content, when hosted on mobile-friendly platforms, makes it even more appealing to first-time adopters. It is important to remember that e-learning content should not follow the blueprints of traditional training.

Clarify that e-learning does not mean that there is no direct communication.

The biggest fear students may have is that e-learning will reduce their ability to communicate directly with trainers. However, it is the opposite and students should be informed about the same. Always leave learners apprehensive to a point where they also show resistance to e-learning.

E-Learning when done through an LMS allows learners to submit inquiries to trainers in an individual format. Possible in a traditional classroom when the number of students is larger and the flow of questions is large

As a result, it would seem that asking questions through an LMS with a guaranteed response from trainers is much better than asking questions during events with the possibility of most never being answered.

Conclusion

As with any other activity, getting people to embrace e-learning by shifting traditional concepts to newer ones must start with a thorough education and answering questions.

