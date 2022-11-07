Search icon
    Proof of Work is the Solution Not a Problemby@kingcliff

    Proof of Work is the Solution Not a Problem

    There is no way to protect digital data from being copied, hence from being stolen. The Bitcoin blockchain and the Proof of Work consensus mechanism solved an unsolvable problem. You cannot copy a bitcoin, so you cannot double-spend a bitcoin. This means if someone is sending you bitcoin, you will receive genuine bitcoin. You can’t not. It’s feasibly impossible to corrupt the Bitcoin network. This is because there are up to 500,000 dedicated ASIC computers spread around the world running flat out 24/7.

