Bitcoin: the original mascot for how cryptocurrencies. Invented by Satoshi Nakamoto via the 2010 Bitcoin Whitepaper, which is generally accepted as the first use of a blockchain technology. Bitcoin does just about everything that the thousands of jenny-come-lately cryptocurrencies claim to do, but better.
All +/- % changes are for a 24 hour window
Market Cap
$447,169,665,693-2.26%
Trading Volume
30,911,456,922.213+7.14
Circulating Supply
19,124,200.00+0.0043%
Bitcoin (#BTC) Stories Around the Web
Bitcoin is the ==reason== that brought the question ‘what even is money?’ outside of economists’ circles. Now everybody’s weird uncle (or aunt) can hold a conversation about the Austrian school of economics. Thanks, bitcoin! Born out of a cryptographer’s anger at the bankers gambling away our money, bitcoin (the currency is spelled with a small b) was built with a spanking new linked list (sorry, blockchain) that basically removed bankers from the one thing that we needed banks to do - validate and verify the transfer of value (money) from party A to party B.
\
The start was slow, the adoption was slower, users were shady, code was hacked, wallets were cumbersome, and the value was less than that of a Big Mac. But, by the power of your weird uncles (or aunts) - meeting up in person, making YouTube videos, calling each other ‘Brother’ on Twitter, and most of all - HODLing through the price crashes (and there were plenty of crashes), is the reason why bitcoin prices bounced back to even higher levels than last time - every time. The 2018 booms made every bitcoiner excited about $20k. In 2021, $60k is meh! Of course, a lot happened in the meanwhile too. Exchanges got better (although centralized), code got improved (SegWit, Taproot, etc), Craig Wright went away, China banned bitcoin over 20 times (count at the time of writing), adoption by businesses, and by way of El Salvador - even by countries. Bitcoin’s main draw has always been the fact that it is not developer-centric, but user-centric. Name a Bitcoin programmer - blank. Name a bitcoin evangelist - where do I even start?
\