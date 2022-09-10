Programmatic S3 Object Storage Integration With NodeJS

Computational linguistics. At the end of the beginning.
S3 compatible storage services are available from a number of cloud providers such as Vultr and Linode. This guide demonstrates how the AWS SDK for JavaScript and the Multer storage engine can be used to create a Node.js application to upload files to S3-compatible storage service buckets. The application is comprised of a Node.js server component and a web-based client component.
To complete this guide, you will need to have:
npm.
The operating system commands in this guide are for Ubuntu. However, since the programming steps are identical between Ubuntu and Windows, Windows users can also complete this guide by substituting the analogous Windows operating system commands for the listed Ubuntu commands.
Create a new folder for the new Node.js project and change it to the directory once created. This guide will use the folder name
s3-object-storage-nodejs.
sudo mkdir s3-object-storage-nodejs
sudo cd s3-object-storage-nodejs
package.json File in the New Project Folder
The
package.json file contains basic data about the new Node.js project, such as the project name, as well as a list of project dependencies.
package.json Questionnaire Script
Ensure you are in the new project directory created in the previous step. Run the
npm init command to start a questionnaire script that will guide you through creating a new
package.json file.
sudo npm init
package.json Project Values
When the questionnaire script prompts you to enter:
Enter to select the default value, which is the folder name
s3-object-storage-nodejs set in Step 1.
Enter to select the default value
1.0.0.
Enter to leave the description value empty.
server.js , and then
Enter.
Enter to leave the test command value empty.
Enter to leave the git repository value empty.
Enter to leave the value of the keyword empty.
S3 User) and then
Enter.
Enter to select the default value
ISC.
The questionnaire script will output a summary of the chosen
package.json values.
{
"name": "s3-object-storage-nodejs",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "server.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
},
"author": "S3 User",
"license": "ISC"
}
When prompted Is this OK? type
yes and then
Enter to save the new
package.json file.
packakge.json
Use a text editor to add
"start": "node server.js", above the
test key in
package.json. The updated
package.json file will have the following structure:
{
"name": "s3-object-storage-nodejs",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "",
"main": "server.js",
"scripts": {
"start": "node server.js",
"test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1"
},
"author": "S3 User",
"license": "ISC"
}
Navigate to the main project folder
s3-object-storage-nodejs.
Express.js provides the framework for the server component of the application.
npm install express
The AWS SDK for Javascript provides modular access to AWS resources, including S3-compatible storage services.
npm install @aws-sdk/client-s3
Multer middleware for Node.js is used for handling
multipart/form-data, which is typically used for uploading files.
npm install multer
Multer S3 provides streaming-based S3 client integration with the Multer storage engine.
npm install multer-s3
.aws Folder and Empty
credentials File
Create a new folder named
.aws with an empty text file
credentials in your user directory, not the project folder created in Step 1.
The path to the empty credentials file will be located at
~\.aws\credentials on Ubuntu and
C:\Users\USERNAME\.aws\credentials on Windows. The AWS SDK for Javascript follows a default credentials provider chain and will look for your S3-compatible object storage credentials in either of the preceding directories depending on your operating system.
sudo mkdir .aws
sudo touch .aws\credentials
credentials File to Set S3 Object Storage Credentials
Open the empty
credentials file with a text editor and enter the profile name
[default] followed by your S3-compatible object storage credentials.
[default]
aws_access_key_id=YOUR_S3_OBJECT_STORAGE_ACCESS_KEY_GOES_HERE
aws_secret_access_key=YOUR_S3_OBJECT_STORAGE_SECRET_KEY_GOES_HERE
Do not enclose the access key or the secret key with quotes or any other character. Also, the
credentials file should be saved without a file extension.
In this step, you will create the server-side component of the application in your desired development environment (e.g. Visual Studio Code).
server.js File and Specify Required Project Modules
Create a new Javascript file in the project folder set in Step 1 named
server.js. Add the following
require statements at the beginning of the file:
const { S3, ListBucketsCommand } = require("@aws-sdk/client-s3");
const multer = require("multer");
const multerS3 = require("multer-s3");
const express = require("express");
Initialization of the AWS SDK S3 class requires that you specify the
endpoint and the
region of the S3 service. Add the following code to the
server.js file using the specified
endpoint and
region values for your S3-compatible object storage service. For example, the
endpoint and
region values used with Vultr Object Storage are
https://ewr1.vultrobjects.com and
ewr1 respectively.
// Enter the appropriate endpoint and region values for your service provider.
const s3 = new S3({
endpoint: "YOUR_S3_SERVICE_ENDPOINT_URL_GOES_HERE",
region: "YOUR_S3_SERVICE_REGION_GOES_HERE"
});
upload Method
Add the
upload method which will call the Multer storage engine using client-side file upload form data.
const upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: (request, file, cb) => {
console.log(request.body.selectBucket);
cb(null, request.body.selectBucket);
},
key: (request, file, cb) => {
console.log(file);
cb(null, file.originalname);
}
})
});
Use the
express() method to create a new Express application instance.
const app = express();
When the client-side (i.e. browser-side) of the application is created in Step 6, those static files will be placed in a
public sub-folder within the project folder. The
express.static middleware function is used to set the directory from which to serve these static assets.
app.use(express.static("public"));
The routes of the Express application need to be defined. In the following code, the first route sets the root of the application and serves the client-side
index.html file, which will display a file upload form. The second route retrieves a list of your S3 compatible storage service buckets and returns that data to the client for use in the file upload form. The third route handles
POST requests from the browser, passing file upload form data to the
upload method defined earlier, and sending a response back to the client.
app.get("/", (request, response) => {
response.sendFile(__dirname + "/public/index.html");
});
app.get("/buckets", (request, response) => {
let listBuckets = async () => {
try{
const data = await s3.send(new ListBucketsCommand({}));
console.log("Success fetching buckets:", data.Buckets);
response.send(data);
}
catch(e){
console.log("There was an error when trying to fetch object store buckets: ", e);
}
};
listBuckets();
});
app.post("/upload", upload.array("uploadFilesInput"), (request, response) => {
console.log("File(s) uploaded successfully.");
response.send(request.files.length + " file(s) successfully uploaded.");
});
The last part of the server-side application sets the Express
listen method so that
server.js can listen for client connections on port 8080.
app.listen(8080, () => {
console.log("The server is listening on port 8080.");
});
server.js File
This is the completed
server.js file after following steps 5a through 5e above.
const { S3, ListBucketsCommand } = require("@aws-sdk/client-s3");
const multer = require("multer");
const multerS3 = require("multer-s3");
const express = require("express");
const s3 = new S3({
endpoint: "YOUR_S3_SERVICE_ENDPOINT_URL_GOES_HERE",
region: "YOUR_S3_SERVICE_REGION_GOES_HERE"
});
const upload = multer({
storage: multerS3({
s3: s3,
bucket: (request, file, cb) => {
console.log(request.body.selectBucket);
cb(null, request.body.selectBucket);
},
key: (request, file, cb) => {
console.log(file);
cb(null, file.originalname);
}
})
});
const app = express();
app.use(express.static("public"));
app.get("/", (request, response) => {
response.sendFile(__dirname + "/public/index.html");
});
app.get("/buckets", (request, response) => {
let listBuckets = async () => {
try{
const data = await s3.send(new ListBucketsCommand({}));
console.log("Success fetching buckets: ", data.Buckets);
response.send(data);
}
catch(e){
console.log("There was an error when trying to fetch object store buckets: ", e);
}
};
listBuckets();
});
app.post("/upload", upload.array("uploadFilesInput"), (request, response) => {
console.log("File(s) uploaded successfully.");
response.send(request.files.length + " file(s) successfully uploaded.");
});
app.listen(8080, () => {
console.log("Server listening on port 8080.");
});
server.js
Navigate to the main project folder
s3-object-storage-nodejs. Start
server.js using
npm start.
sudo npm start
The application will output its
listen method message to the console.
Server is listening on port 8080.
Use
CTRL-C to terminate the
server.js application.
In this step, you will create the client-side of the application which consists of an HTML form for uploading files, a CSS file for styling, and a client-side Javascript file to programmatically manipulate the HTML form based on server responses and user selections.
public Sub-Folder
Navigate to the main project folder
s3-object-storage-nodejs and create a
public sub-folder.
mkdir public
As mentioned in Step 5d, the client-side application files will be stored in and served from the
public sub-folder.
index.html HTML File
Create an empty HTML file within the
public sub-folder and name it
index.html. Copy and paste the following HTML code into the file.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>S3 Object Storage Upload with Node.js</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./styles.css">
</head>
<body>
<h2>S3 Object Storage Upload with Node.js</h2>
<form id="uploadForm" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<div class="form-hint">Please select a bucket using the dropdown menu.</div>
<select name="selectBucket" id="selectBucket">
<option>Select a Bucket</option>
</select>
<div class="form-hint">Please select one or more files to upload.</div>
<label class="upload">
<input type="file" multiple name="uploadFilesInput" id="uploadFilesInput"/>
<span>Click Here to Select Files</span>
</label>
<div id="filesListCount" class="form-hint" for="filesList"></div>
<ul id="filesList"></ul>
<label id="submitButton" class="submit">
<input type="submit" value="submit">
<span>Submit</span>
</label>
</form>
<div id="uploadMessage" class="message"></div>
<label id="resetForm" class="reset">
<span>Click Here to Reset the Form</span>
</label>
<script src='client.js'></script>
</body>
</html>
The HTML code above displays an HTML form for uploading files. The
<select id="selectBucket"> and
<ul id="filesList"> elements are dynamically populated to display available S3 storage service buckets and the files chosen for upload respectively.
The
<label id="resetForm"> element is initially hidden and then displayed upon a successful upload response from the server. A client-side Javascript file,
client.js, will be created to manage the dynamic components of the HTML form.
client.js Javascript File
Create an empty Javascript file within the
public sub-folder and name it
client.js. Copy and paste the following Javascript code into the file.
(() => {
"use strict";
const formElem = document.getElementById("uploadForm");
const selectBucketsElem = document.getElementById("selectBucket");
const filesListElem = document.getElementById("filesList");
const filesListLabelElem = document.getElementById("filesListCount");
const messageElem = document.getElementById("uploadMessage");
const resetLabelElem = document.getElementById("resetForm");
document.getElementById("uploadFilesInput").addEventListener("change", (e) => {filesToUploadHandler(e)});
document.getElementById("submitButton").addEventListener("click", (e) => {submitFormHandler(e)});
document.getElementById("resetForm").addEventListener("click", (e) => {resetFormHandler(e)});
let filesToUploadHandler = (e) => {
let numOfFiles = e.target.files.length;
filesListLabelElem.innerText = "You have selected " + numOfFiles + " file(s) for uploading.";
for(let fileKey in e.target.files){
if((undefined !== e.target.files[fileKey].name) && (Number.isInteger(parseInt(fileKey)))){
filesListElem.innerHTML += "<li>" + e.target.files[fileKey].name + "</li>";
}
};
}
let submitFormHandler = (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
messageElem.innerText = "Uploading...";
fetch("http://localhost:8080/upload", {
method: "POST",
body: new FormData(uploadForm)
})
.then(response => response.text())
.then(text => {
messageElem.innerText = text;
resetLabelElem.style.display = "block";
})
.catch(e => {
messageElem.innerText = "An error occurred during upload; check your network connection.";
resetLabelElem.style.display = "block";
})
}
let resetFormHandler = (e) => {
resetLabelElem.style.display = "none";
filesListLabelElem.innerText = "";
filesListElem.innerHTML = "";
messageElem.innerText = "";
formElem.reset();
}
let fetchBuckets = () => {
fetch("http://localhost:8080/buckets", {
method: "GET"
})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(json => {
let buckets = json.Buckets;
buckets.forEach(bucket => {
selectBucketsElem.innerHTML += "<option value='" + bucket["Name"] + "'>" + bucket["Name"] + "</option>";
})
})
.catch((e) => console.log("There was an error when trying to fetch buckets: ", e));
}
fetchBuckets();
})()
The
fetchBuckets method is executed immediately to fetch your available S3 storage service buckets and dynamically populates the
<select id="selectBucket"> element of the HTML form with an
<option> for each bucket. The
filesToUpload method, and its associated event handler, are triggered when files are selected for uploading.
Each filename is dynamically added to the
<ul id="filesList"> element of the HTML form with a
<li> list element corresponding to each file. The
submitFormHandler method is triggered when the Submit button is clicked in the HTML form and submits the upload form data to the server via a POST request. The
submitFormHandler method also receives the server response and outputs the response to the client browser.
styles.css CSS File
Create an empty CSS file within the
public sub-folder and name it
styles.css. Copy and paste the following CSS styles into the file.
:root{
--dark-grey: #333333;
--fancy-blue: #0066FF;
--fancy-blue-light: #4D94FF;
--white: #FFFFFF;
--aqua-light: #05BCB6;
--aqua: #04A29D;
}
html{
font-family: 'Segoe UI', Tahoma, Geneva, Verdana, sans-serif;
font-size: 14px;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
*, *:before, *:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
body {
margin: 1rem;
}
.form-hint{
margin: 1rem 0 0.5rem 0;
}
select[name="selectBucket"], label{
display: block;
width: 25rem;
height: 3rem;
border-radius: 0.25rem;
padding: 0.5rem 0;
cursor: pointer;
}
label{
line-height: 1.75;
text-align: center;
transition: all ease 0.25s;
}
input[name="uploadFilesInput"]{
display: none;
}
.upload{
background-color: var(--white);
border: 1px solid var(--dark-grey);
color: var(--dark-grey);
}
.upload:hover{
background-color: var(--dark-grey);
color: var(--white);
font-weight: bolder;
}
input[type="submit"]{
display: none;
}
.submit{
margin-top: 1rem;
background-color: var(--fancy-blue-light);
border: 1px solid var(--fancy-blue-light);
color: var(--white);
}
.submit:hover{
background-color: var(--fancy-blue);
border: 1px solid var(--fancy-blue);
font-weight: bolder;
}
.message{
margin-top: 1rem;
color: var(--dark-grey);
}
.reset{
display: none;
margin-top: 1rem;
background-color: var(--aqua-light);
border: 1px solid var(--aqua-light);
color: var(--white);
}
.reset:hover{
background-color: var(--aqua);
border: 1px solid var(--aqua);
font-weight: bolder;
}
These CSS styles generally modify the default browser styling for HTML forms.
s3-object-storage-nodejs. Start
server.js on the server using
sudo npm start.
Server is listening on port 8080. using the server console.
http://localhost:8080. The HTML file upload form will be displayed.
Uploading... will be displayed below the Submit button while files are uploaded. When a response is received from the server, it will replace the upload status message, e.g.
2 file(s) were successfully uploaded..
You created a Node.js server and web client application to programmatically upload files to an S3-compatible storage service. However, this guide only scratches the surface of what is possible with programmatic control over S3-compatible storage services. The server and client code examples above could be easily extended to provide additional functionality such as deleting and creating buckets. Please refer to the following resources for more information.