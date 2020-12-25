4 Ways to Run Your AWS Amplify Project From An Existing GitHub Repo

Aws-amplify is great to develop and air an application in minutes. However, we end up messing with our application's configuration in a way it doesn't let us push in the cloud.

Either we can try fixing the existing app or we could clone it fresh and run it again.

Option1 : amplify remove "service"

Where service could be anything like auth, storage, etc. It will reinstate the backend without that service.

Option 2: amplify pull

This command will pull the last updated "not messed up" stack of resources in your local :D. But beware! local code might not find the resources which got purged during the amplify pull.

Option 3 : Clone Git your repo

If there is no way out, you might need to clone the repo, when you'll try to run it there might be an error thrown

"aws-export error"

. Now, Make a file name aws-exports.js in src dir and copy the existing aws-exports.js from your old running project. Also, remove "// WARNING: DO NOT EDIT. This file is automatically generated by AWS Amplify."

it must be running !!! :D

Option 4 : Clone Git someone else's repo

Here you might not be having the aws-exports.js to copy from, Use following command, it will direct you to the sequential steps to create an IAM user and more.

amplify init --app https: //github.com/..repo..

There are a few points we may use as best practices while developing with aws-amplify like the following

Always use amplify push when a new resource is created.

Set up the GitHub CI/CD as soon as the project Skelton is set up as if it breaks, it is easier to trace the last messed up commit and rollback.

Check Package.json often that also messes the build of amplify.



