Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logo4 Ways to Run Your AWS Amplify Project From An Existing GitHub Repo by@thatIITGirl

4 Ways to Run Your AWS Amplify Project From An Existing GitHub Repo

December 25th 2020
Author profile picture

@thatIITGirlthatIITGirl

Node js developer

Aws-amplify is great to develop and air an application in minutes. However, we end up messing with our application's configuration in a way it doesn't let us push in the cloud.

Either we can try fixing the existing app or we could clone it fresh and run it again.

Option1 : amplify remove "service"

Where service could be anything like auth, storage, etc. It will reinstate the backend without that service.

Option 2: amplify pull

This command will pull the last updated "not messed up" stack of resources in your local :D. But beware! local code might not find the resources which got purged during the amplify pull.

Option 3 : Clone Git your repo

If there is no way out, you might need to clone the repo, when you'll try to run it there might be an error thrown 

"aws-export error"
. Now, Make a file name aws-exports.js in src dir and copy the existing aws-exports.js from your old running project. Also, remove "// WARNING: DO NOT EDIT. This file is automatically generated by AWS Amplify."

it must be running !!! :D

Option 4 : Clone Git someone else's repo

Here you might not be having the aws-exports.js to copy from, Use following command, it will direct you to the sequential steps to create an IAM user and more.

amplify init --app https://github.com/..repo..

There are a few points we may use as best practices while developing with aws-amplify like the following

  • Always use amplify push when a new resource is created.
  • Set up the  GitHub CI/CD as soon as the project Skelton is set up as if it breaks, it is easier to trace the last messed up commit and rollback.
  • Check Package.json often that also messes the build of amplify.

Also published at https://dev.to/thatiitgirl/4-ways-to-run-amplify-project-from-existing-git-repo-kcm

Related

Homebrew - Explained in Simple English

pre-emoji story
#homebrew
Author profile picture

@thatIITGirlthatIITGirl

1min
06/23/20

What Does Ethereum 3.0 Look Like?

5 reactions
#blockchain
Author profile picture
01/06/21

Tags

#aws#github#aws-services#aws-lambda#aws-blogs#hackernoon-top-story#aws-s3#aws-top-story#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.