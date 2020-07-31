3 Things I Wish I Knew During College Placements

So, how many times do you feel like traveling back in the past and starting 'not from scratch' but at least tiptoeing safely from the mistakes you made.

On a serious note, it just sometimes churns my head for just simple steps that could have made us all winners through our doomsday(the placement days).

First, choosing your niche

Not everyone can own "c/c++/java" as their cup of tea, but there is a whole lot of big world out there where you could not only dip your feet but swim through, like try- web development, cloud engineering, IOT and many more.

Second, Develop something Real

Yeah, I get it they all study like sheeps in heard, everyone asking for Datastructures, linked list, and stuff, and even if after trying, you feel like "you just can't win it..", Drop it! Design your portfolio the way you want. Show the most amazing applications instead, that you designed with all your hands on. You might give them a spark in their eyes, compensating your downfalls.

Third, Never ever underestimate yourself

The job you are getting it's not because of luck, byChance or they are generous or anything you just have to stop feeling that. You might feel like everyone is far superior to you, but you still deserve it. Just you have to find your place to fit in. Might not be as a hardcore "Developer" but start as an "Analyst" or "UI/UX Designer" or "Data scientist". The IT industry is not limited to coding only. Go, find your Niche!

Summary: Always go to the interviews with all your arrows polished in the quiver either as a fresher or an experienced. You can turn the interviewer as an audience where you can display your love of Technologies and display all your masterpieces.

