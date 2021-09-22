Productivity Hack: How Developers can Reduce Context Switching

Developers often prefer long blocks of uninterrupted work to get into a so-called state of flow or [deep work] Context switching is the act of working on several tasks in parallel. Organizing a space for you to work without distractions is the number one step to reduce context switching and increase productivity. The single best tip to reach a deep state of work is to [turn off all notifications] and [organize your work in [TODO lists] A TODO list helps you to list all tasks and clear your mind of any unfinished ones.