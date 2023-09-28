Search icon
ReadWrite
    Navigating AI Adoption: A Strategic Four-Step Plan for CTOsby@alexomeyer

    Navigating AI Adoption: A Strategic Four-Step Plan for CTOs

    In a climate of layoffs and increased pressure to boost efficiency, many software teams are turning to AI, with 70% adopting AI solutions. This trend is becoming an industry standard, driven by the potential for a 250% increase in software development speed, equivalent to completing tasks in 5 hours instead of 8. These teams anticipate efficiency gains of up to 350% within a year. Successful AI adoption can provide a significant competitive advantage, while those avoiding AI may miss out on valuable opportunities. To succeed in AI adoption, businesses need a strong data and tech infrastructure, an AI-ready team and culture, strategic planning, and a focus on AI ethics, governance, and compliance.
    machine-learning #ai-adoption #cto #optimization
    Alex Omeyer HackerNoon profile picture

    @alexomeyer

    Alex Omeyer

    Co-founder & CEO at stepsize.com, creating the AI companion for software projects

