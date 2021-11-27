Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Probabilistic Data Structures And Algorithms In Big Data by@physboy

Probabilistic Data Structures And Algorithms In Big Data

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Probabilistic data structures are a great fit for modern Big Data applications. They use hash functions to randomize items and keep the size constant. The Bloom filter is an implementation of a probability set, invented by Burton Bloom in 1970. The most prominent examples of operations may include identifying some unique or frequent items. The higher the number of hash functions is, the more accurate determination you get. Bloom filters have this powerful combo of simplicity and multi-purpose nature. In layman terms, they support operations similar to the hash tables but use less space. Cassandra, Cassandra, SSTache, and others use these structures to storage massive amounts of information.
image
Nikita Vasilev Hacker Noon profile picture

@physboy
Nikita Vasilev

Data engineer, python tutor

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Python Tutorial: Recursive Function Debunked by @physboy
#python
Where Visuals And Algorithms Collide: How Unrelated Algorithms Produce Intuitive Markings by @pyrametrik
#data-visualization
How Algorithms Respond To Video Content by @hlorenz
#video-content-marketing
When Big Data Goes Bad: Rehabilitating Data Quality by @johnjvester
#big-data
What Makes TikTok so Addictive? by @wisernewsletter
#tiktok
How to Reverse a Sentence Using Recursion in C++ and Java by @prasanthp
#c++

Tags

#big-data#data-structures#algorithms#probabilistic-data-structures#big-data-processing#big-data-top-story#big-data-applications#big-data-analytics
Join Hacker Noon loading