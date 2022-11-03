HackerNoon Contributor Nikita Vasilev on Programming, Python, and More

Howdy Hackers! I’m Nikita Vasilev and I’m the Senior Big Data Engineer at Grid Dynamics. I’ve been nominated for the categories below and if you've enjoyed anything I've written this year, please take some time to vote for me. CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR- CODING-SKILLS: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-coding-skills CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR- MATHEMATICS: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/emerging-tech/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-mathematics CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR- OPTIMIZATION: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-optimization As a writer in tech, I believe that cloud services are the most exciting technology of the present because it allows you to scale up in a short period of time with just a few clicks. Learn more about my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. What's your current role and what do you like about it? Senior Big Data Engineer at Grid Dynamics. I like working remotely and impacting results. How did you get into Programming? In 2017, I worked in an engineering lab where I calculated and visualized results using WolframAlpha. It interested me and I thought that I could grow and develop in this field. Moreover, there was nothing to eat (salaries in Russia are quite low), and I wanted to earn money in the insurance industry. How did you get into writing about Programming? At university, I had accumulated a lot of experience writing scientific articles, so when I started developing in the field of programming, I thought that I could transfer those skills to writing articles on programming What's your earliest memory of you learning to code? My earliest memory is trying to write problems in Pascal faster, so I could spend more time on Counter-strike. When Elon Musk achieves his dream of getting us to Mars, what technology do you think would be important on Mars and why? Ground connection technology: everyone needs to keep in touch with their family and friends in order to feel comfortable. What's a programming language that you would build EVERYTHING and ANYTHING in and why? Python because almost everything can be done in this language. Yes, perhaps some tasks in other languages work better and faster, but for my tasks, it is usually more than enough. What's something you think Software developers do not do enough of? Write documentation: I think it's obvious to everyone. What is your least favorite thing about programming? Using a manual ad hoc, when automation is possible—so 18th century. What’s a technology you’re currently learning or excited to learn? Clouds (the technology not the fluffy ones); until now, I had never had the opportunity to use them at work. What’s your favorite Programming story of all-time on HackerNoon? https://hackernoon.com/python-and-data-engineering-under-the-hood-of-join-operators Time travel 10 years into the past or 10 years into the future? What does technology look like? Give reasons for your answer. I will choose to travel to the future, technology in 10 years will be about the same. The new iPhone 24 will be released, which will have 10 cameras on the back :) About HackerNoon’s 2022 Noonie Awards The annual Noonie Awards celebrate the best and brightest of the tech industry, bringing together all who are making the Internet and the world of tech what it is today. Please be sure to , nominate, and vote for the people and companies who you think are making the biggest impact on the tech industry today. check out our award categories The 2022 Noonies are sponsored by: , and . Thank you so much to these sponsors who are helping us celebrate the accomplishments of all our nominees. BingX .tech domains