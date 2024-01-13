157 Stories To Learn About Meet The Writer

Let's learn about via these 157 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Meet The Writer /Learn Repo Meet the Writer is an interview series featuring Hacker Noon's most insightful contributors. Learn writing tips from these tech writers, crypto enthusiasts, startup founders here. 1. What is the Best Entry Point into the World of Web3? Meet Richard Patey, Web3 Community Builder Hi I’m Richard or patey.eth on Twitter. I have a newsletter and discord on how creative people can contribute to web 3 communities 2. Meet the Writer: Mikhail Kirilin Did 12 Hours of Research for His Latest Piece My name is Mikhail Kirilin. For the past 7 years, I've been involved in PR, editorial, and communications in one way or another. I've been studying hedge funds. 3. Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Ruslan Rakhmedov of HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- CODING Ruslan Rakhmedov talks about winning a Noonie! 4. "I’m a big advocate of Web3 and an anarchist at heart," says FinTech Entrepreneur, Julie Plavnik Julie is a content strategist and writer who helps Web3 projects rank higher on search engines by creating engaging, optimized content. 5. Machine Learning Engineer Edem Gold May Build an AI To Solve the Traffic Challenge for Bloggers As a Machine Learning Engineer, I'm primarily in AI and how it can help better serve humanity. 6. There's No Shortage of Drama in the NFT World with Contributor, Sam White I find the NFT niche way more fascinating than other areas, because it’s so volatile. it’s massively disruptive, unregulated, and undefined. 7. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Artem Sutulov, Full-Stack Software Engineer Artem Sutulov is a Full-Stack Software Engineer, currently working for Revolut. 8. How I Built a Technical Writing Company: An Interview with Karl Hughes. CEO, Draft.Dev Learn how Karl went from startup CTO to full-time technical writer in 2020. 9. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor, Ismail Tlemcani, Software Developer Ismail Tlemcani, a software developer from Morocco, is passionate about coding, music and reading books. 10. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Maria Serkova, a Model and AI Researcher My name is Maria. I am a model and actress transitioning into AI. 11. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon Contributor StevieSats, of Womxn in Crypto An interview with Hacker Noon writer StevieSats, blockchain and Bitcoin content creator and co-founder of the womxn in crypto newsletter community. 12. DO NOT Keep Your Genius to Yourself Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! As part of this program, we will be creating an ongoing series of entertaining interview templates. 13. How Zevi Reinitz is Trying to do Things Differently as head of PMM at Livecycle How Zevi Reinitz is questioning assumptions and testing limits in his career and with the GTM strategy as head of Product Marketing @ Livecycle 14. Meet the Writer: Aastha Sharma On Tech, Stand-up Comedy & Cats! From app development and stand-up comedy to yoga and sustainable lifestyle; here's a little bit about me! 15. On the Future of NFT, Play 2 Earn: Meet the Writer Sergey Baloyan Sergey Baloyan, a Hacker Noon contributor and a fintech expert on the future of play to earn, podcasting, and what to expect from the gaming-crypto mix. 16. When I give, I have control: Meet the Writer Baptiste Monnet Baptiste Monnet, on personal development, cooking videos, and the danger that comes with Lithium mines. Read the latest in the "Meet the writer" series. [17. I Live On the Internet: Interview With Bin Nguyen, CEO of Chiheisen Technology](https://hackernoon.com/i-live-on-the-internet-interview-with-bin-nguyen-ceo-of-chiheisen-technology) 18. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Michael Faith Loves Playing Chess A writer is someone who communicates ideas through written words in various writing styles and techniques. 19. Meet the Writer: On the Challenges of Writing in Fast-Developing Industry with Shrey Jain If you are looking to get inside the head of a blockchain enthusiast, here's an opportunity. Shrey Jain answers the questions in Meet the Writer interview. 20. Meet the Writer: Aditi Syal Pulls Inspiration From the Success of Renowned Companies Get to know more about this crazy content creator - Aditi Syal - a copywriter at Concurate and a HackerNoon contributor. 21. Why a Quant Chooses to Work on Algorithms Instead of Startups Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Peregrine Buckler, Quant @ Dune Capital, I use math’s amongst other things to spot patterns in financial markets. 22. Facebook has 10,000 People Trying to Make a VR World “In the early months of 2021, Facebook reportedly had 10,000 people -- one-fifth of its workforce -- working on AR and VR.” 23. Meet the Writer: Interview Questions for Hacker Noon Top Contributors Interview Questions for HackerNoon's Top Contributing Writers 24. Raffaele Florio Writes about the Most Misunderstood Programming Paradigm Raffaele Florio loves to define himself as an abstractions explorer. His main passion is software developing. He's digging a lot in OOP and concurrent models. 25. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Nikita Starichenko, SWE at Snap Inc. From Engineering to Surfing! 26. On Writing, Crypto, and DevOps: Meet the Writer Sergio, Your Coding Teacher Meet Sergio, an eBay Senior DevOps engineer by day, and a Hacker Noon Contributor by night. In Meet the Writer interview, Sergio shares his goals and ideas. 27. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Monica Hernandez, Hackernaut and Space Writer Monica Hernandez is a content lead, writer, and creator specializing in quantum information science and technology, robotics, and space. 28. "The Biggest Challenge in Crypto is the Volume of Information Published Daily" In this Meet the Writer interview, Demetrios Zamboglou talks about his extensive career in fintech and the challenges of writing about crypto. 29. Meet the Writer Roxana Murariu: "We Craft our Identities Based on our Tribes" Meet Roxana Murariu, a web developer, children's book lover, and a Hacker Noon contributor. Sharing her writing and many other tips in Meet the Writer interview 30. CryptoBadger on His Goal of Helping 1 Million Lives Changed via Crypto Photographer and art tutor turned crypto investor. 31. A Look Into my Writing Process: Interview With Serhii Rubets, Full-Stack Software Engineer This is a small interview with Serhii Rubets, a Fullstack JS Engineer with 7 years of experience. 32. Software Engineer Maxi Contieri on writing about “boring” fundamentals Maxi is a software engineer and teacher from Argentina. Learn about this talented HackerNoon Writer! 33. Meet Sergei Shaikin - Winner of Multiple Noonies Awards! Sergei Shaikin talks about winning multiple Noonies awards. 34. Meet the Writer Anndy Lian: "Let's work together to make crypto better" I want to share the right kind of crypto knowledge with people. Right now many of the people I see in various communities are not being real. 35. "I Write to Learn" Karim Fanous, VP Engineering @ strongDM Karim Fanous, a software engineer and a Hacker Noon contributor, tells us how he leverages writing to be a better learner, lessons learned and guilty pleasures. 36. Meet the Writer: Valentine Enedah, Program Manager Valentine Enedah is an AI Programme Manager at Zummit Africa working to democratize AI in Africa. 37. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Karen Shidlo, CMO at Fiat24 Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Karen Shidlo, CMO at Fiat24, a web3 banking concept based in Switzerland. 38. Meet the Writer: Engineer and Hacker Noon Contributor, Aleksandr Zakharov HackerNoon Community, meet Aleks! In this interview, one of HackerNoon's newest Top Contributors shares his tips, routines, and dreams for the future. 39. On the Importance of Wide Range of Knowledge: Meet Paul Bailey, Systems Architect Hacker Noon Contributor Paul Bailey, aerospace engineer turned systems architect, shares his thoughts on the importance of writing and wide range of knowledge. 40. "Time is the Great Equaliser" Meet the Writer Andrei Rotariu AKA Crypto Fireside Meet the founder of Crypto Fireside! In this installment of Meet the Writer series Andrei Rotariu talks about crypto and the true value of time management. 41. Medical Student Meets Blockchain: Meet the Writer Gimbiya Galadima Meet the Writer interview with Hacker Noon blogging fellow Gimbiya Galadima, a medical student and content writer with vast knowledge of finance and blockchain. 42. Mz Stability's Near-Death Experience Started her Blockchain Journey Alyze Sam was a hospice nurse that was plowed by a semi truck, jumped into blockchain and became an accidental award winning and best selling author. 43. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon Contributor Mike Alfa is Excited About Neural Networks An interview with Mike Alfa - a Software Tech Lead Engineer 44. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer I am Marinsborg, I am a web developer for more than 5 years, and I like to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. 45. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Emmanuel Awosika, Freelance Blockchain Writer 'I think the centralized internet has been useful, especially in the post-2000s era.' 46. Becoming an Influential Voice with Futuristic Lawyer and IT Law Expert, Tobias Jensen Tobias has a law degree from the University of Copenhagen where he specialized in IP, contracts, GDPR, and IT law. He is a legal advisor with sales experience. 47. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Pragati Verma, Software Developer Meet the Writer: Pragati Verma is a software developer and a Junior Editor at HackerNoon. 48. Meet the Writer: "I Want to Make Sure What I Write is Accessible," says Joanelle Toh Jo is a VC and Tech Lawyer by day, and a Hacker Noon contributor on the topics of NFT and crypto by night. Sharing her story as part of Meet the Writer series. 49. On Balancing a Versatile Freelance Career: Meet the Writer Grant Bartel Grant Bartel makes for a curious combo: A quant, writer, and a dev. Read more about this Hacker Noon contibutor's story in Meet the Writer Interview series. 50. Craig Williams is a Comedian and the Curator of Your Wasted Time I'm Craig Williams and this is my article. I wrote it with my old man and my son, Big Hoss. Everything in it has a story and words. I've learned nothing. 51. Kadeem Clarke On Love of Cars & Keeping Up With the Blockchain World Meet HackerNoon contributor Kadeem Clarke, Head of Labs at Momentum 6 and Founder of Clarke Global. 52. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor AJ Picard, founder of Clava As part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer interview series, AJ Picard shares his founder story, passions, expectations, and what makes writing so challenging. 53. Meet the Writer: Sergey Prilutskiy is The Co-founder of Blockchain Company, MixBytes Short interview with Sergey Prilutskiy, developer, researcher, security specialist, co-founder of MixBytes company, and Hackernoon author. 54. Meet the Writer: Michael Brooks, Founder/CEO at goLance An award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, and author guides you through the new remote world. 55. The Crypto Reformer: Meet Hacker Noon's Contributor Chitose Nakamoto Chitose Nakamoto speaks about the Digital Universal Drachma, writing, philosophy, and society. 56. 'I love to teach, impart knowledge' : Meet Hacker Noon's Contributor Ignatius Sani Meet Ignatius Sani, a web developer instructor at careerFoundry, a coding Bootcamp that train junior developers. 57. Meet the Writer: Entrepreneur Mathew Georghiou Mathew Georghiou — CEO, entrepreneur, engineer, inventor, writer. 58. On Developing Career in Tech with Andrey Goncharov, Senior Software Engineer at Facebook In this installment of Meet the Writer series Andrey G, Facebook's senior software engineer, shares his thoughts on career development and his love of sugar. 59. 'I Worked for Free to Get the Experience': Chris Ray, CISO & Security Researcher Meet Chris Ray, CISO, Security Researcher, and HackerNoon Contributor. 60. Startups Should Publish About the Actual Technology, Instead of Funding and Work Culture A brief chit-chat with Arti Agarwal, tech writer and author. She shares her writing habits, startup opinions and some suggestions for other writers. 61. Bullish on Digital Assets: Meet Hacker Noon’s Contributor Ben Knaus Ben was originally a protractor when it came to Bitcoin, but a friend kept asking him to look into it. 62. Meet the Writer: Matt Sokola on Helping People Feel Less Lonely on their Programming Journey Matt Sokola is a software engineer whose latest Hacker Noon Top story was on building a clone of the 2048 game with React and TypeScript. 63. Meet the Writer: "I hope to help people with my writing," says Contributor Amy Shah, Physician Amy Shah is a physician-writer whose latest Hacker Noon Top story was an interview with a blind software developer. 64. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Blockchain Contributor Olayimika Oyebanji I’m Olayimika from Kwara State, Nigeria. I bagged a law degree from Ahmadu Bello University in 2017 and I was called to the Nigerian bar in 2018. 65. 'I Write About What I Know and What I Experience': Meet the Writer Jacob Landry Meet HackerNoon writer Jacob Landry who is sharing stories about coffee-fueld-code with the world! 66. HackerNoon Contributor Davis David Builds Datasets for African Languages Davis' latest HackerNoon top story is the development of the Swahili news dataset for topic classification tasks in machine learning. 67. Meet the Writer: OneRep CEO Dimitri Shelest on Writing and Online Privacy OneRep CEO and Hackernoon contributor Dimitri Shelest shares his views on online privacy, his entrepreneurship experience, and the reasons that made him write. 68. Becoming a Cybersecurity Journalist and Working in the IT Security Industry with Casey Crane My name is Casey Crane and I’m a cybersecurity journalist and Content Manager at The SSL Store. 69. Aleksandr Pindyk on Creating, Playing and Writing About Games This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. Aleksandr Pindyk is an AI game developer and HackerNoon contributor. 70. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Eran Elhanani, Co-Founder of BullPerks and GamesPad My name is Eran Elhanani, and I’m the Co-Founder of BullPerks, a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad, currently ranking as the #2 IDO investment platform. 71. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Navanwita Bora Sachdev, Editor Just a writer who fell into tech and now can't stop writing about it 72. Meet HackerNoon Contributor Allan Mang'eni, Developer, Writer, and Blockchain Enthusiast Interview with HackerNoon's contributor Allan Mang'eni, a Software Engineer based in Nairobi, Kenya. 73. On Building a Reading Habit and Open-Source Projects: Meet the Writer Sankalp Swami As part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews, 18-year-old Sankalp Swami shares his thoughts on self learning and giving back to the community. 74. Coding During Day, Writing During Night: Meet the Writer Branislav Đalić Branislav Đalić, a software developer, as part of the Meet the Writer series tells us how he sources writing ideas and how uses creativity to prevent burnout. 75. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Elay Romanov of Daiger A conversation with the COO and partner of Daiger 76. Microsoft Principal Software Engineering Manager Nick Cosentino Talks About His Writing Process Nick Cosentino is a Principal Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft that creates content aiming to help level up software engineers with articles and videos 77. ‘Assuming the Reader’s Role Is My Biggest Challenge’: Hacker Noon’s Contributor Gautam Tata Meet Gautam - a Software Engineer at Salesforce and the co-founder of Aquanaut.ai. 78. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Hernán Ortiz, Co-Founder of Fractal I’m Hernán (her-NAHN), a writer with a background in systems engineering, but also an ex-developer and coffee geek passionate about science fiction. 79. The Importance of Getting the Point Across Without Diluting it: Meet the Writer Khamisi Hamisi Khamisi Hamisi, a Hacker Noon contributor, tells us more about the importance of understanding social media for small businesses, filmmaking, and his cat. 80. There is More to Experience in Life than Work: Interview With Edward Aslin - Technical Lead Meet Edward Aslin, a Technical Director and Developer from North Wales. 81. Mickey Maler On Technical Writing and the Bitcoin Mission with Sovryn Hackernoon interview with Mickey Maler: I am a technical writer from the Czech Republic and I like blockchain, cryptocurrencies, nature, family life, and dogs! 82. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Maria Delgado on LatAm Startups, Writing, and More My latest was on the unsung hero, data. Latam startups are at a disadvantage, experiencing a sharp decline in investment compared to last year and Q over Q. 83. Writing is Like Putting Different Ingredients in a Blender and Seeing What Comes Out, says Carlo Writing is like putting a lot of different ingredients in a blender and seeing what comes out, according to Carlo Occhiena, one of Hackernoon's contributors! 84. "Writing Routine Needs to be Fluid and Adaptable": Meet the Writer Alex Jivov, CEO of Hopeful Inc. Meet Alex Jivov, CEO of Hopeful Inc, and a person of many interests. Giving us more details into how a former journalist approaches the new writing routine. 85. Meet the Writer: Danielle Gruber, Lover of Brains & Student of Engineering My name's Danielle and I'm an electrical engineering major with a passion for neuroscience. 86. Meet Hacker Noon’s Contributor and Serial Hobbyist Abbey Perini Meet Hacker Noon’s writer and serial hobbyist Abbey Perini! 87. When Comedy and Game Design Combine: Meet the Writer PhilFTW, Uncomfortable Interviewee PhilFTW is a freelance writer, illustrator, and game designer. He is an adult living with ADHD which means procrastination and panic are key inputs in his writ 88. Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Hackernoon Contributor of The Year-DAO: Olayimika Oyebanji! Olayimika Oyeba discusses his Noonies win! 89. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Tanyo, Founder and Web3 Gaming Connoisseur 90. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Onyawoibi Aju, Script Writer & Tutor Experience Designer Onyawoibi is documenting principles, theories and analyzing trends necessary for education system transformation, on hackernoon. 91. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon Contributor Scott Eggimann Talks About Tech Writing and Cybersecurity A meet the writer article about a Unix technical writer and his routine. 92. In the Mind of an Astrophysicist: Meet the Writer TheCap Meet the Cap, Hacker Noon's beloved former dev who brought you Super Tag and a contributor currently working on his astrophysics degree. What a human! 93. 'Taking the Leap of Faith is the Most Difficult Part of Writing' My latest Hackernoon post was a part of the metaverse writing competition that is a collaboration between Hackernoon and Sandbox 94. Avoiding the Dystopian Tech Meltdown With Hacker Noon Contributor, Author/Artist, K. Leigh K. Leigh redefines their career in an ever-changing art-tech landscape. Read about their inspirations and plans for world domination. 95. Frank Morgan on Writing, Hospitality, and Web3 Learn how tech writers can create viral content about web3, scrum, agile, hospitality tech, The Sandbox, FTX, NFT, and the metaverse on Hackernoon or anywhere! 96. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Elena Obukhova, Entrepreneur, Mentor, & Crypto Enthusiast Meet Elena Obukhova, the Hackernoon contributor. Founder of FAS Fintech Advisory Services, FlashBack (NFT ticketing), Mentor, Speaker & Blockchain Enthusiast 97. An Interview with an Oil Painter Writing For HackerNoon I threw away the box a long time ago! 98. When HackerNoon Reader Became a Top Contributor: Meet TheCryptoCactus He wrote "Turning 2k to 2M in 16 Months: My Story on Branding, Opportunities, and Technical Analyses", and shared his personal crazy investing experience. 99. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Craig S. Smith, Host of the Eye on AI Podcast Former New York Times foreign correspondent turns to deep tech. 100. HackerNoon Contributor Denisa Ganea on HackerNoon, Human Existence, and Everything in Between I like to ask for opinions and feedback from people with more professional experience in the specific niche I’m researching (eg. for my last article I had very 101. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor David Finson, Software Engineer I channel that passion by working on open-source projects like the Apifi Java GraphQL framework... 102. I Never Understood the Hype About Warren Buffet Interview with Martin Fiedler about his projects, crypto and investing. 103. Meet the HackerNoon Contributor Alejandro Duarte, Developer Advocate at MariaDB I’m Alejandro Duarte and work as a full-time Developer Advocate at MariaDB Corporation. A Developer Advocate is someone who likes to learn in the open and share 104. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ulrik Lykke, Head of Research @ Bitcoin Global Macro An interview with contributor Ulrik Lykke, a researcher and investor in the digital asset space. 105. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Novi Milenkovic Talks Complexity Management and More I believe that anything we do needs to be grounded in theory, otherwise it’s just a game of numbers—us doing random things and hoping that something will stick. 106. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Bader Youssef, Web3 Developer I’m a full-stack web3 architect and developer, with a side of tech writing whenever I can fit it in. 107. "Let the market decide what it wants," says Jeremy Britton, Co-founder and CFO of Bostoncoin I will give you three guesses as to why we chose to call the fund "Bostoncoin". 108. 'I Open-Sourced My Thinking Process': Meet HackerNoon Writer & Test Automation Engineer Miki Szeles An interview with Miki Szeles who is an agile creative technicalish writer and software developer. 109. "Even in the digital age, finding the best and most original source can be difficult" Jeffrey is an entertainment reporter with interests in film & TV criticism, comics, anime & manga, MMA, and pro wrestling. 110. Meet the Writer: Contributor Nicolas Fränkel, Head of Developer Advocacy on Apache APISIX Nicolas Fränkel is the Head of Developer Advocacy working on the Apache APISIX project. 111. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Rick Blyth, Micro SaaS Founder Learn about a Micro SaaS Founder's journey to success, and how they balance writing with multiple projects. Plus, find out their guilty pleasure of choice! 112. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Jessica Truong Talks Cybersecurity Meet Jessica! She is a Cybersecurity enthusiast whose goal is to educate readers of the different topics within Cybersecurity. Check out her HN page for more! 113. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Zaheer Dodhia, CEO and Brand Hacker Let's make the business world beautiful with brand designs. 114. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Periklis Gkolias, proud Jack-Of-All-Trades Periklis Gkolias, a HackerNoon contributor, talks about how he chose to write his Identity Access Management article and his tips for other professionals. 115. Meet Noonies 2022 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Hackathons: Alex R! Alex R describes how it feels to be a Noonies winner. 116. Meet the CyberSecurity Analyst Who Also Loves Trying Out Food Recipes I write about what keeps businesses secure and profitable and provide advisory to decision makers. 117. Meet Fedor Yaremenko: Senior Software Engineer and Glider Pilot Hi, my name is Fedor Yaremenko. I have 10+ years of experience in software development. I have developed Java enterprise applications for the past eight years. 118. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Richard Downing, Blockchain DeFi CEO Five Strange Years Falling Down the Psychedelic Crypto Rabbit Hole. 119. Meet the Writer: Matthew Proffitt, ESG & Disruptive Tech Consultant Background info about a Hackernoon Top Story author's life, interests, and career. 120. Meet the Writer: Bakir Djulich, Marketing Manager and Gaming Specialist Bakir Djulich is a marketing manager, a gaming specialist, and a HackerNoon writer. Find out more about him here! 121. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ryan Cheng, Content Lead at PARSIQ What's it's like to be a content writer for a blockchain company? 122. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Max Palacios, AI developer Max is an AI developer for crypto trading bots at SmithBot who likes to share difficult tech content with readers in an easy to understand way. 123. Meet Scott D. Clary: From Fortune 500s, to Early-Stage Startups, and Everything in Between Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Scott D. Clary, Host of the Success Story Podcast. 124. Dmitry Mishunin: Building the Standard of DeFi Security I am Dmitry Mishunin, and for the last 5 years, I’ve been the CEO of HashEx – a tier-1 security and intelligence operation for DeFi. 125. Meet Noonies 2022 Winner: Omri Hurwitz Startup Blogger of The Year Omri Hurwitz on being a Noonies winner! 126. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Christopher Grant, Storyteller-at-large Christopher Grant Interview 127. Meet Noonies 2022 Winner Celine 'Oibiee' Aju of Online-Education Celine 'Oibiee' Aju discusses winning a Noonie! 128. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Sergio Mijatovic, Creator of Vely I am Sergio. I am a software engineer; no surprise there. Aside from tinkering with bits and bytes, trekking in the mountains is something I find relaxing. 129. Meet Noonies 2022 Winner - Dan Khomenko - Contributor of the Year in Digital Transformation Dan Khomenko what it means to win a Noonie. 130. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Ally Haire, Developer Relations Engineer I’m Ally and I work as a Developer Relations Engineer - currently in the decentralized web space (aka web3). 131. Meet the Writer: Andrey Didovskiy, Crypto Content Wizard & Blockchain Systems Architect My name is Andrey Didovskiy. I am a technical writer that loves to add a creative flare to otherwise complex subject matters in order to engage & excite people 132. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Brooks Lockett, Technology Writer Brooks is an independent writer and researcher. His writing focuses on a wide range of technological topics. 133. Meet Samiran Mondal - HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Innovation! Samiran Mondal discusses his Noonies 2022 win! 134. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor, King Abimbola, A B2B/B2C Content Writer I am Mosobalaje M. Abimbola, a creative writer with a background in physical sciences who switched careers to become a B2B cum B2C writer. 135. Meet the Writer: David Deal This Slogging thread by David Deal and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. 136. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Daine Mawer, Associate Director of FEE Hey! Im Daine! I live in Cape Town, South Africa and I’m the Associate Director for Front-end Engineering, EMEA at 10up 137. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor PRC Writes on the Metaverse, Writing, and More Everything about me :) 138. Meet HackerNoon's Reigning 'Most Controversial' Writer of the Year Nebojsa Todorovic is GoLancer's Marketing and Business Analyst, and "Noonies2020" Award Winner for the Most Controversial Writer of the Year. 139. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Meiko Patton, The AI Whisperer Meiko S. Patton is the Creator of The Peripheral AI + Future Tools Newsletter. She writes about AI, web3, and No-code tools for creators. 140. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor: Correspondent One, Engineer Curious about your (soon to be :D ) favorite writer? Read on! 141. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Daniil Sitdikov, Software Engineer Daniil Sitdikov is a senior software engineer with experience in frontend and backend. In his free time, he enjoys creating experimental pet projects. 142. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Emmanuel Nwaka, Content Marketing Professional Shared my thoughts about writing on blockchain technology and my experience with Hackernoon 143. Meet Noonies 2022 Winner: Ksana Liapkova of Contributor of the Year - Social Media Ksana Liapkova discusses ConvertSocial, winning a Noonie, and more! 144. Fedor Yaremenko, Senior Software Engineer on Programming, the Internet, and More HackerNoon asked readers to share their favorite and least favorite things. The answers were written by a senior software engineer Fedor Yaremenko. 145. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Modern Eremite Talks Cryptocurrency and Finance An interview with HackerNoon Contributor and Crypto Writer - Modern Eremite. 146. Meet the Writer: Vik Bogdanov, Tech Storyteller Vik Bogdanov is a tech storyteller and a content strategist specializing in b2b tech marketing. 147. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Denise Holt, Futurist, Advisor, Founder Denise Holt talks spatial web, writing, and more. 148. Meet the Writer: Anna Nadeina, Turning Experiments Into Growth Strategies What it means to be a Growth Marketer for dev tools. 149. The Journey From Creative Writer To Software Writer Meet Hackernoon contributing writer and noonies 2022 award nominee Oliver_Emeka, a recent computer science graduate from the University of Benin, Nigeria. 150. Meet the Writer: Lisa Gibbons, Web3 Connoisseur, Forager, and Writer of Lines On the Edge Lisa is a writer, a struggling poet, a keen forager, and a Web3 enthusiast. 151. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Temidayo Jacob, Freelance Tech Writer My name is Temidayo Jacob. I'm a freelance tech writer with a passion for exploring the latest advancements in marketing tech, business tech, and health tech. 152. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Anna Lazutkina Talks About Product Management Shared some thoughts on writing about product management and my experience with Hackernoon. 153. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Qin En, VC @ Saison Capital & Podcaster @ Parents in Tech Hello! I’m Qin En - venture capitalist by day and podcaster by night. When the sun is up, I invest in emerging markets. When the sun goes down, I talk parenting 154. HackerNoon Contributor Bob Wright on Coding, Writing, and More A brief interview with a HackerNoon contributor 155. Meet Hackernoon Contributor of the 2022 year — How To: Vlad Gukasov! Vlad Gukasov talks about winning a Noonie! 156. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Chinecherem Nduka, Tech Journalist, New Media Strategist. My name is Chinecherem Nduka, I am a Tech Journalist at Hackernoon and the Head of Social Media at Business Insider Africa. 157. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ladislav Nevery, Innovator Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Ladislav Nevery, Innovator