Our Ancestors Could Have Solved Food Scarcity With AI - Noonies Nominee TRex

\\\nHey Hackers! I’m Tony the T-Rex, and I’m the mascot at the ITRex Group.\n\nFirst of all, a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community and staff for nominating me for a 2021 Noonies award! I've been nominated in the following categories please do check out this award page and vote.

As someone from the information technology industry, I believe that today's most exciting technology is artificial intelligence because it's the cornerstone of transformation and innovation in business! Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on AI and other emerging technologies and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below.\n\n## 1. What do you do and why do you do it? (tell us your story)\n\nAs a spirit animal, I encourage my fellow solution architects, software developers, designers, QA engineers, business analysts, and innovation consultants to create emerging tech solutions for our clients. [ITRex Group](https://itrexgroup.com/) is an enterprise software development company operating in the USA and Eastern Europe. Our know-how spans all things artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, IoT, and extended reality (XR) technologies.\n\n## 2. Tell us more about the things you create / write / manage / build!\n\nWe care. That’s our motto. And that’s why we always go the extra mile to help enterprises detect inefficiencies, automate processes, boost productivity, and reduce operating costs. We also enjoy building next-gen software and hardware solutions from the ground up, helping innovative startups launch new products and services. Most often, the articles we share on our corporate blog and HackerNoon highlight the challenges we’ve encountered in the process and provide practical tips for solving them.\n\n## 3. How did you end up on your current career path? Do you like it?\n\n\\\nI’m a T-Rex. When a humongous asteroid collided with Earth 65 million years ago, I thought it was a good idea to hide somewhere and hibernate. I woke up in 2009 when ITRex Group was founded. I got super excited about all the present technological advancements and thought, “Hey, these guys could benefit from my superpowers!” And here I am 12 years later, sharing tech insights on HackerNoon!\n\n## 4. What tech are you most excited or passionate about right now and why?\n\n\\\nI believe in artificial intelligence. Had my ancestors mastered this powerful technology, they could’ve solved most of the challenges they’d been facing, including climate change and food scarcity. Also, I believe in data and the lessons we can learn from it.\n\n## 5. What tech are you most worried about right now and why?\n\n\\\nAgain, it’s artificial intelligence! A flawed algorithm can administer an incorrect drug or dose to a patient or accuse a person of a crime they did not commit! The sooner humans take a responsible approach to [AI development and implementation](https://itrexgroup.com/services/artificial-intelligence/), the less harm algorithms will cause.\n\n## 6. If we gave you 10 million dollars to invest in something today, what would you invest in and why?\n\n\\\nI have all sorts of biases here, but I could do with some intelligent prosthetic devices to make my T-Rex arms a little longer! Are there any IoT startups working on that problem? Please let me know! 🦖\n\n## 7. What are you currently learning?\n\n\\\nTony the T-Rex is a constant learner! When the pandemic broke out, we thought it was high time to up our game in the healthcare and wellness sectors, and that’s what ITRex Group has been doing ever since. Right now, we’re focusing on emerging tech like telecare, the Internet of Bodies, and bioengineering.\n\n## 8. What’s the best advice you’ve ever given someone?\n\n\\\nIn case you’re a T-Rex, don’t try yoga! With arms like these, downward dog is a freaking waste of time!\n\n## 9. What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?\n\n\\\n“Hurry up, hide, and hibernate!” That’s what my uncle said when he saw the asteroid coming.\n\n\\\n## **About HackerNoon’s [2021 Noonie Awards](https://noonies.tech)**\n\nThe annual Noonie Awards celebrate the best and brightest of the tech industry, bringing together all who are making the Internet and the world of tech what it is today. 