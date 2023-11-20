Prepare for the Next Bull Run With Real World Assets and Gaming Strategies

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global blockchain technology market size $11.14 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from $17.57 billion in 2023 to $469.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 59.9% during the forecast period. These are impressive numbers, and I'm convinced the industry is going to experience another bull run soon. And as always, I am making sure I'm on top of the trend that would be at the forefront of this run. was valued at blockchain Making the most of a bull run is relatively easy; you only have to put your ears to the ground and take advantage of information early on. Two trends that I have been preaching for a while now are gaming and Real World Assets (RWA) narratives. These narratives are slowly redefining the intricate tapestry of innovation in the blockchain. They are reshaping user experiences and investment paradigms, and in this article, we will be discussing these trends and how you can take advantage of them for the bull run. Beyond the Entertainment of Gaming The gaming activity and its paraphernalia, until recently, were confined to the realms of entertainment. The activity has now transcended its conventional role as a tool for entertainment and has emerged as a vibrant tapestry of experiences. By fusing blockchain technology and gaming, we've birthed a new era where taking center stage is increased immersion and interaction. People are interested in the opportunity to earn from playing games — an opportunity made possible because of blockchain tech. This enthusiasm is evident by the fact that as of 2022, gaming represented 49% of blockchain-related activities. Marrying cutting-edge gaming mechanics with blockchain technology has proven not merely to be a technical feat but also the gateway to a truly immersive digital realm. This is what a platform like represents. A pioneer, Zogilabs is a digital haven where gamers can escape into enchanting landscapes, embody Bezogi avatars, and revel in the captivating realms of Bezogia. Zogilabs Gaming Aiding in Well-being The blockchain has made many things possible. Most of these ideas that have been made real may not have been feasible to achieve two decades ago. One of these is using gaming mechanics to help people achieve fitness goals. Quite remarkable, you no longer have to spend long hours slugging it out in the gym to reach your body targets. You can now reach those with the help of the blockchain. The combination of Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Move-to-Earn (M2E) mechanics perfectly embodies a holistic approach that resonates with our daily lives. In our ever-busy lives and schedules, passive activities are starting to dominate, and HyperMove is laying the groundwork as the go-to platform for this. Not just a gaming platform, is a companion fostering physical and mental health by helping users exercise and play games while earning crypto passively. HyperMove Strategy Gaming, NFTs, and the Blockchain Different types of games have been built on the blockchain, but one that has stood out is strategy games. These games are birthing an era of unprecedented possibilities. The addition of NFTs as forms of reward has only ever increased the appeal of these games. According to Mordor Intelligence, a market intelligence and advisory firm, the NFT gaming market is currently $410.92 billion and $820.78 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.84%. expected to reach and are excellent examples of these types of games that integrate NFTs into their gameplay. It introduces a unique blend of base-building, management, and combat in the case of the former. As a player, you navigate the intricacies of resource management, building upgrades, and strategic combat, all while embracing ownership concepts for in-game assets (Arabian camel NFTs and Chiefs). The latter is a testament to the versatility of blockchain in gaming. Seamlessly integrating blockchain into the gaming experience, players adopt charming dinopets, assemble teams, and embark on Hunts for in-game rewards. It's not just about adventure; it's a strategic move introducing ownership, scarcity, and value to in-game assets, marking a new frontier in prehistoric strategy. Antara Age of Dinos These are great examples of how the blockchain has become the cornerstone of a new era in strategic gaming. Players are increasingly embracing ownership concepts for in-game assets. A feat that underscores the potential of blockchain in reshaping gaming dynamics by evolving beyond the boundaries of mere entertainment. Real World Asset (RWA) Narrative and Tokenizing Tangible Value RWA is the tokenization of tangible assets that exist in the physical world. These assets range from real estate properties to commodities, bonds, and machinery. RWAs make up a significant portion of the world's global financial value. As of 2020, the value of the global real estate market was . For context, the gold market capitalization is . $326.5 trillion currently $13.08 trillion These otherwise inaccessible traditional assets find a place within the blockchain and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem with RWAs, which increases the availability of financial tools like these that are often inaccessible. Accessibility to RWAs opens up new horizons of applications and shows how the blockchain has become the catalyst for reinventing investments. A good example of RWA platforms are YieldBricks and EstateX. These platforms empower retail and small investors with access to premium opportunities. YieldBricks pioneers seamless DeFi pools and tokenized yields through real estate assets. EstateX extends this revolution by democratizing access with increased liquidity, lower investment minimums, and portfolio diversification. RWA is a niche in the crypto space that's growing at an impressive level. According to DefiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) is over $2.4 billion as of October 2023. Research by the Boston Consulting Group and ADDX shows the combined value of tokenized illiquid assets . could exceed $16 trillion by 2030 Beyond decentralizing traditional assets, asset tokenization has far-reaching implications. Lingo, a Web3 startup, epitomizes the scalable integration of blockchain with real-life assets. The platform bridges the gap between blockchain and real-life experiences. Its innovative model empowers the community with rewards redeemable for real vacations, showcasing the potential of blockchain in reshaping our tangible world. Just like with every positive thing, there are some negative(s) that need fixing as regards the blockchain and RWAs or gaming. A major one is transparency. In the world of Web3, transparency often comes at the cost of user privacy. This is a challenge that addresses on the Ethereum network by introducing selective transparency to blockchain interactions. DOP Protocol Transparency plays a crucial role in transacting real-world assets on the blockchain by providing several benefits, including trust and credibility, immutable record keeping, reduced counterparty risk, compliance and regulatory alignment, global accessibility, etc. Conclusion As we evaluate the impact of blockchain on gaming and investments, it's not merely a tale of technical marvels; it's a human narrative of transformation. The projects at the forefront of these narratives aren't just projects; they are pioneers, weaving human experiences into the fabric of innovation. And this is why I think gaming and RWAs will lead the next bull run. I'm predicting a future where blockchain integration isn't just a choice but a necessity for the next phase of how we play, invest, and experience the world.