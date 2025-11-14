169 reads

Prasanth Sasidharan's Two-Decade Journey of Analytical Excellence and Technological Leadership

by
bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

November 14th, 2025
featured image - Prasanth Sasidharan's Two-Decade Journey of Analytical Excellence and Technological Leadership
    Speed
    Voice
Sanya Kapoor
← Previous

How Sohith Yalamati’s Universal Data Ingestion System Redefined Enterprise Data Processing

Up Next →

How Bimal Subhakumar Became a Global Leader in SAP Transportation Management

About Author

Sanya Kapoor HackerNoon profile picture
Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

data-science#financial-cloud-migration#prasanth-sasidharan#aws-financial-services#enterprise-data-platforms#center-of-excellence-finance#big-data-architecture#financial-recovery#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Mas

Related Stories