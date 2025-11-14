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How Bimal Subhakumar Became a Global Leader in SAP Transportation Management

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

November 14th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

management#sap-transportation-management#bimal-subhakumar#sap-tm-implementation#digital-supply-chain#primes4-technologies#sap-logistics-transformation#s4hana-cloud-leadership#good-company

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