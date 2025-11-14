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How Bharat Kumar Dokka Automated SQL Server Patching and Saved 600 Hours

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

November 14th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

programming#sql-server-automation#bharat-kumar-dokka#infrastructure-automation#enterprise-patching-solution#powershell-automation#azure-and-sql-server#intelligent-infrastructure#good-company

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