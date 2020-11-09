Practical Tips For Binary Classification Excellence

Patrycja | Marketing Assistant at https://neptune.ai
Imagine if you could get all the tips and tricks you need to tackle a binary classification problem on Kaggle or anywhere else. I have gone over 10 Kaggle competitions including:
– and pulled out that information for you.
Dive in.
Averaging
Averaging over multiple seeds
Geometric mean
Average different models
Stacking
Blending
Others
Repos with open source solutions
Image based solutions
Tabular based solutions
Text classification based solutions
Hopefully, this article gave you some background into binary classification tips and tricks, as well as, some tools and frameworks that you can use to start competing.
We’ve covered tips on:
If you want to go deeper, simply follow the links and see how the best binary classification models are built.
See also:
This article was originally written by Derrick Mwiti and posted on the Neptune blog. You can find more in-depth articles for machine learning practitioners there.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.