Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Brings in Ryu & Chun-Li With the Street Fighter Pack

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is due to receive some interesting new crossover DLC. nWay Games announced today that Ryu and Chun-Li, fighters from Capcom's Street Fighter franchise, will be appearing in the game as part of the upcoming Street Fighter Pack for Battle for the Grid - Super Edition.

In this new DLC, Ryu has been transported to the world of the Power Rangers after Lord Zedd has weakened the Morphin Grid, and the wall between realities is starting to break down. However, the stoic Ryu gains access to a Power Coin, transforming him into the new Crimson Hawk Ranger. Of course, he still has his classic moves and attacks, such as the Hadouken, Tatsumaki Senpukyaku, and the Shoryuken.

Also joining Ryu is Chun-Li, who takes a Ranger form as well as the Blue Phoenix Ranger.

The new gameplay trailer that was released to announced the new DLC only shows Ryu and Chun-Li in their Ranger costumes. According to the press release from nWay, The Street Fighter Pack will have more exclusive skins that will be revealed later on. Hopefully, that means more traditional looks and costumes for the Street Fighter pair.

Interestingly enough, the previous mobile Power Rangers game published by nWay, Legacy Wars, did have a Street Fighter crossover event in 2018 that featured Street Fighter characters as playable fighters for the roster. So, it feels like nWay has come full circle with this DLC for Battle for the Grid.

The Street Fighter Pack including the Ranger forms for Ryu and Chun-Li will be released on May 25. It will be priced at $12.50 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Steam, and Stadia. The characters will also be available as individual DLC for $5.99 each.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - Super Edition Also Launching in May

Meanwhile, nWay has also confirmed Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid- Super Edition. This digital release will feature all the DLC content released for the game so far, including the new Street Fighter Pack and other exclusive items that will only be available for this version.

The Super Edition will be released first as a digital release on May 25, and it will be priced at $49.99 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Stadia.

A physical boxed version will be available later this July. Additionally, nWay is releasing Upgrade Kits for players who already own Battle for the Grid. Here's a full breakdown of the Super Edition content:

The base Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid game

Season One Pass

Season Two Pass

Season Three Pass

Street Fighter Pack

4 Bonus Character Skins

You can check out the Street Fighter Pack reveal trailer with Ryu and Chun-Li here:

