Polygon data: What it is and how can it be used?

Location-based marketing is a powerful parameter that helps marketers and advertisers to leverage the user’s location for various purposes. Polygon data helps you identify the exact location and thus promote sales via discounts and coupons. Polygons can be created for stores within a venue, airports, malls, parking lots, etc., and the output can be delivered in the form of a text file, Geojson, or Shapefile. These polygon data help industries across various sectors such as hotel industry can use this data to help travelers with local sightseeing spots, hospitals, public transit systems, etc.
