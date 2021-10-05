4 Ways Data Quality Can Add Value To Your Retail Business

Every customer touchpoint is a data point, and data decays at an alarming rate. Data quality- The Key Differentiator in Retail Business can significantly increase their retail value. When a retailer develops business strategies based on insights derived from extracted data without first ensuring the data's quality, he risks creating ineffective business models. Measuring and maintaining data quality on a regular basis is a win-win for both shoppers and retailers. When brands provide a personalized shopping experience to their customers, 80 percent of them are more likely to purchase a product.