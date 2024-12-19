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Harbour Teams With Velocity Labs To Launch Instant Stablecoin Payment Between EU Banks And Polkadot

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byChainwire@chainwire

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December 19th, 2024
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web3#web3-writing-contest#velocity-labs#chainwire#press-release#blockchain-development#velocity-labs-announcement#stablecoin#good-company

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