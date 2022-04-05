Polkadex is Launching the First Cross-Chain Orderbook based DEX with the release of Thea

Polkadex’s is launching Thea, an Interoperable layer that connects the PolkadeX blockchain to other blockchains. Thea will enable trustless cross-chain deposits and withdrawals to and from Polkadesx, enabling holders of ERC-20 and ETH assets to easily access a non-custodial order book exchange with high-frequency trading and support for 500,000 transactions per second. Polkadesex is a decentralized peer-to-peer order book-based cryptocurrency exchange built on the substrate for the DeFi ecosystem.

Unleashing the Power of DEX with Cross-chain Orderbook

Polkadex’s is launching Thea, an Interoperable layer that connects the Polkadex blockchain to Ethereum and other blockchains. The token bridge is intended to link Polkadex and Ethereum in a smooth and trustless manner, with other blockchains to be supported in the future. Thea’s user interface will mirror the deposit and withdrawal capabilities on centralized exchanges, following the Polkadex concept of giving a CEX-like experience in a non-custodial DEX.





Thea is operated by existing Polkadex validators who function as a decentralized group of relayers due to multi-party ECDSA (Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm) technology, as opposed to current token bridges with centralized centralized centralized centralized token bridges relayers. As a result, since Thea bridges are as decentralized as the Polkadex network, they have no central point of attack.





The Rise of Substrate Network and Cross-chain Trading





Thea isn’t only a step forward in terms of interoperability; it’s also a significant step forward in user experience in the token bridge sector. It’s simpler, quicker, and less expensive than conventional bridges since just one transaction is required. Thea will enable trustless cross-chain deposits and withdrawals to and from Polkadex, enabling holders of ERC-20 and ETH assets to easily access a non-custodial order book exchange with high-frequency trading and support for 500,000 transactions per second.





Understanding Cross-chain Ecosystem for Blockchain

What is Polkadex?

Polkadex is a decentralized peer-to-peer order book-based cryptocurrency exchange built on the substrate for the DeFi ecosystem. Polkadex’s main goal is to build a platform that combines the advantages of both centralized and decentralized exchanges into a cutting-edge solution. Polkadex is a cryptocurrency exchange that caters to all crypto traders.





Polkadex is a platform that aims to combine the most delicate features of centralized and decentralized exchange platforms into a holistic solution that protects fund sovereignty and security while delivering a user-friendly trading experience.





Substrate for the DeFi Ecosystem





Substrate, the technology that runs Polkadot and lets developers quickly construct application-specific blockchains, lies at the heart of the Polkadex ecosystem. The Polkadex blockchain was explicitly created for a decentralized exchange, and it incorporates several features that make trading safer and more inclusive.





Image credits: Quantitatives and Alexey Demidov.

