Asteria Propose Promising Solution against Impermanent Loss

Impermanent Loss (IL) is a temporary loss that the liquidity provider is exposed to when the asset price changes. Even if the price of an asset goes up the LP will lose even if it goes up. The loss is only realised if the LP withdraws their assets. IL is hurting Liquidity Providers (LP) in the entire DeFi ecosystem. Different DeFi explorers are aiming to eliminate this Achilles' Heel for good. Uniswap V3 is trying with customized range limitations of liquidity to provide based on grid trading practices. Asteria is approaching this by hedging with options.
Asteria Hacker Noon profile picture

@asteria
Asteria

Fully Hedged Options Peer-to-Pool Trading Protocol

