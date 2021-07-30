Politicisation Across the Eras of Gaming: A Survey

Politicisation refers to the process of making something more political. If we argue that a particular section of society say the entertainment industry is becoming more political, we effectively argue it is becoming more politicised.

For years now, many have argued that politics should keep away from our favourite brands and entertainment franchises, but this is simply impossible—politics without trying influences everything. It is essentially inescapable.

Politics has had a significant impact on games and the industry within the gaming space since its conception.

However, how much influence politics has had and is having is up for debate. My study looks at whether the video game industry has become more politicised and more political over the years.

It takes a qualitative and quantitative approach in helping to answer this elaborate question and paradigm. The survey below will allow me to answer this question. If you are a video game fan, please take some time to fill out my survey. If you are not, give it a shot anyway. Likewise, make sure to share with your friends and family.

Very few studies have been carried out on this particular topic, and thus, this piece of work has the potential to be groundbreaking in the realm of video games and social science.

Please click this link and fill out my survey:

https://essex.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bkAsknGLKZEITQi

