Playing With GraphQL + Python Flask

Full Stack Engineer
A good friend😉 suggested me to learn GraphQL and just when I was looking for resources, HOW TO GRAPHQL was launched.
I went with fundamentals of GraphQL in it and found Graphene later. It’s a GraphQL framework for Python. I was more interested in Graphene-SQLAlchemy.
So I learned those stuff as well and came out with a simple project for using GraphQL with Python-Flask using Graphene-SQLAlchemy.
In the demo project I created a simple table “users” with field id, name, email, username. And, created a schema(schema.py) to
Below are the example screenshots of GraphQL query execution:
You can try the demo project here. Looking forward to use React with the demo project stack. And do let me know if you find any typo or bugs. 👨💻 🙌