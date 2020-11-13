5 Most Marketable Python Frameworks You Should Learn

Web development has emerged as a rapidly developing field in the past few years and as the knowledge of various tools and languages used in web development is increasing, so is the number of individuals in this field thereby making a tough competition. Python has emerged as a mightily popular language in almost all fields of Computer Science and there are a large number of in-demand Python frameworks available like Django, Flask that might allow you to get an edge over other Web Developers in the community.

Frameworks are a collection of modules and packages that help a developer in writing various web applications and Python frameworks are integrated in such a way that the developers don’t need to worry about the low-level details like protocols, sockets, or thread management. Web development technologies have matured and became more versatile over the years and it is the simplicity of Python programming language that has drawn developers towards using its web development frameworks.

In general, there are three types of Python web frameworks-

Full-stack frameworks (offering complete support), Micro (comes with limited features and functionalities),A synchronous (rely on Python’s asyncio library).

Although there are many Python frameworks available, we have brought the top 5 most popular web frameworks for you:

Django (Python Full-stack framework)

Django is the most popular and fully featured server-side open-source Python web framework. It is scalable, fast, flexible, and versatile and comes with many built-in features to help in the development of small and complex web applications.

Django- Most In-demand Python frameworks

Django was first released in the year 2006 and has been around for more than a decade now making the Django community a very large, matured, comprehensive and well-documented one.

Django has a large number of amazing features in it that help it to stand out when compared to the other Python frameworks present in the market. Some of these features are:

Speed: Django ensures that the project is a time-efficient as well as cost-effective throughout the creation process. Also, since it is a Python-based framework, this highly reduces the development time since Python is one of the easiest to understand and implement programming languages. It is the best fit for projects with tight deadlines and time priority. Security: Django is a highly secure framework since it covers the loopholes by default which were once left open for the back-end developer to complete. It’s been written by web-developers keeping in mind all the security problems faced by developers. Rapid development: Owing to its simplicity, there is no need for expert backend knowledge to make a fully functional website. There is no need for extra files for each task which makes rapid development possible.

Flask – (Micro Framework)

Flask is an incredibly popular microframework for Python available under the BSD license and it is a great solution for both web apps and microservices.

It was originally inspired by the Sinatra Ruby framework. The basic idea behind Flask is to build a robust web application foundation after which users have an option to use any extensions they need through a modular design.

Flask- Most In-demand Python frameworks for Web evelopment

Flask is the second most used Python framework in the world after Django, some of its highlights are:

It is Unicode based with an integrated support mechanism. It is extremely flexible with a wide range of available extensions, to integrate user's own choices for storage, database interaction, authentication and authorization, security, and more. Flask works on Jinja2 templating and has plugins to support any ORM

Cherrypy – (Micro Framework)

CherryPy is another mature and minimalistic framework designed in 2002 to be extensible and as "Pythonic" as possible. In other words, CherryPy makes writing a web application similar to writing some general python code.

This allows developers to use any type of technology for data access and templating. Applications developed with this framework can run on Linux, macOS, Windows, and any OS that supports Python.

Some of the features of this framework include:

A powerful configuration system with built-in support for profiling, testing, and coverage. Highly advanced built-in tools for session management, authentication, static content handlers, caching, profiling, encoding, and other activities. It is fast, easy to set up, production-ready, HTTP/1.1-compliant, and can be used with any Python WSGI application.

Bottle – (Micro Framework)

Created in 2009, Bottle is a Python-based micro framework with syntax similar to that of Flask. It is mainly used for creating web APIs and is a perfect framework for developing small apps with not more than 500 lines of code and no other needs.

The bottle is distributed as a single file with no dependencies outside of the python standard library and this makes it very compact in size. The small size has no impact on its features, in fact, Bottle is one of the topmost platforms that people prefer for web app development.

The bottle is a fast and relatively simpler framework offering many features:

It comes with an HTTP server and support for database plugins and third-party template engines. It allows each web application to get executed in a single source file without depending upon any other sources. It has clean and dynamic URLs with easy access for data creation and file uploads.

Pyramid – (Full-stack framework)

The Pyramid is one of the most preferred open-source full-stack python frameworks. The framework makes writing web applications simpler and smoother and helps developers to accomplish complex tasks with ease.

Pyramid- Most In-demand Python frameworks for Full Stack Development

It has pretty high standards and is even capable of making the decisions that programmers usually do. It enables developers to start smaller than Django and then eventually grow the complexity of their code-base as needed.

It is also well known for mapping URLs to code. Developers can use other third-party resources to make the most out of the Pyramid. Its fundamental flexibility is what makes Pyramid a nice middle ground to decide between a full-stack framework or a micro framework.

It is the best Python frameworks to learn and the huge abundance of benefits it offers:

The pyramid is pretty lightweight and has the capability of handling different kinds of projects with utmost transparency and simplicity. It allows for testing, support, and comprehensive data documentation along with adaptable validation and approval. It has highly reliable security arrangements that are perfect for authenticity and authorization making it a perfect choice for API projects and prototyping.

CONCLUSION

Python frameworks provide developers with a proper structure for web application development, which reduces their efforts and minimizes the development time. These frameworks when utilized effectively can help in the development of astounding web applications.

