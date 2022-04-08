5 Python Frameworks to Leverage for your Next App





Python is one of the world's most popular programming languages in today's computer era. Python is a powerful, interpreted programming language with an intuitive syntax and extensive library. If you are creating Python-based web apps, you should use one of the most popular Python frameworks for App Development.





Python Framework Types





Full Stack

These frameworks provide a one-stop shop for developers. A full-stack framework usually includes form generators, form validation, and template layouts.





Microframework

These are lightweight frameworks that do not include database abstraction layers, form validation, or specialized tools and libraries. Using a microframework requires a lot of manual coding.





Asynchronous

Asynchronous frameworks are microframeworks that handle a large number of concurrent connections. A Python asynchronous framework typically employs the asyncio library.





Top Python Frameworks for App Development

Below are the top 5 and most-used Python Frameworks for app development –





1. CherryPy

Like Django, CherryPy is an object-oriented web development framework. It includes its own HTTP/1.1 compliant WSGI multi-strung Python web servers for rapid web application development.



This framework allows developers to establish application and database connectivity in their own way. Using this framework's menu allows you to run apps on all Python-compatible operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, and Unix.





It is the greatest Python framework for app developers to easily create a smaller codebase and a dependable database. It provides controller modules and a setup framework for data access, file uploads, template engines, and session management. It also supports documentation duties like coverage, testing, and profiling. The user can operate numerous HTTP web servers simultaneously using CherryPy.









2. Dash

Dash is a free Python framework for app development. It's a great Python framework for data scientists who don't know much about web programming.

Dash applications are web servers that use Flask and send JSON packets over HTTP requests. Their front end uses ReactJS. Flask plugins can increase Dash's functionality.

Dash developers get full access to the underlying Flask instance and its properties.





3. Flask





Flask is a well-known Python Microframework with a BSD license. It's based on Sinatra Ruby.

ToscaWidgets is a WSGI framework that requires the Werkzeug WSGI library and the Jinja2 template. Flask is a web framework for Dash.



In terms of functionality, Flask outperforms Django because of its modularity and lightweight frontend architecture. ORMs provide powerful database abstractions that allow developers to write code instead of SQL to read, create, delete, and change database tools and data.



Flask is a Python framework that allows users to create a real web app and database tables from which they can use extensions. This framework is also compatible with Google App Engine and supports a request dispatching method. For example, 21% of Facebook Infrastructure is Python.





4. Django





Django is a popular Python framework for app development. The Django framework follows the DRY concept. Others offer a large number of libraries, but this full-stack Python framework has many built-in capabilities. Django's ORM maps objects to database tables.





This allows the code to work across databases and makes database migrations easier. Django comes with built-in support for MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, and Oracle, however third-party drivers are available.





5. Bottle





The Bottle framework is a popular micro-framework for building Python web apps. It has few dependencies and uses only one Python standard code library in a single file. It's also a source file module.





One of the primary characteristics of this Python framework is that it allows developers to work closer to the hardware. This lightweight framework is perfect for creating simple web applications and webpages using third-party HTTP/WSGI servers.





Bottle's tiny profile makes it easy to embed within larger apps without worrying about system-wide requirements. For example, Bottle is perfect for creating small business apps with a clean, simple, and speedy framework.





Conclusion

The correct web framework should be chosen based on the project's scope, communication needs, and goals. It also depends on the developers’ preference. Compare the aforementioned frameworks and pick the best fit for your project.



