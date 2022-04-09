PHP vs. ASP.NET: Determining Which Stack to Use For Your Next Project

The ultimate goal of the web development project is to build feature-rich web applications or corporate websites with a better user experience with the help of popular programming languages. ASP.NET and PHP remain the most popular in the developer’s community and among entrepreneurs. Both technologies have existed in the market for a long time and have gained ground among web developers. In this post, we are going to understand the key differences between PHP and ASPNET development and which should be your choice for the upcoming project.





When it comes to developing a new website or web application, one of the most difficult tasks is selecting the right technology stack. These days, technology evolves quite rapidly, and all the popular programming languages or frameworks come with advanced functionality.

Therefore, it becomes increasingly challenging to select the right one for your upcoming web project. However, once you choose the stake after extensive research, you can hire developers from India for this stake.





The ultimate goal of the web development project is to build feature-rich web applications or corporate websites with a better user experience with the help of popular programming languages. Therefore, it is necessary to select the language that gives enhanced UX, higher scalability, and more flexibility to your company’s customized web solutions. Along with this, it is necessary to ensure faster development when you hire dedicated developers .





Out of several popular technology stakes available for web development, ASP.NET and PHP remain the most popular in the developer’s community and among entrepreneurs, As per Datanyze’s research, both ASP.NET and PHP cover over 60 percent of the market share to become the most prevalent programming languages in the world.





In this post, we are going to understand the key differences between PHP and ASP.NET development and which should be your choice for the upcoming project. But, before digging deep into the differences, let’s have a brief introduction to PHP development.

Brief on PHP Development

PHP is a robust programming language initially designed for web development, so when someone plans to work on a web project, PHP comes first to their mind. PHP development services involve the usage of several open-source tools, libraries, and extensions, to make it convenient for web developers to build customized web products.





Many renowned websites like Facebook, WordPress, and YouTube are written in PHP. This language is suitable for a variety of web applications irrespective of different features. It is highly compatible with many different servers as well. What’s more, PHP web development is quicker and more cost-effective because many ready-made tools are available in a thriving community of PHP developers.





Brief on ASP.NET Development

Unlike PHP, ASP.NET development is not a programming language, but a C# based framework that unlocks great opportunities for web development. Supported by Microsoft, ASP.NET development services also contain many libraries and developer tools, making it great for building mobile apps, web apps, dynamic web pages, microservices, REST APIs, and more.

Unlike PHP development which is an open-source development, ASP.NET is a paid web development platform. One of the main differences between ASP.NET and PHP is the approach in which code is executed. You can hire dot net developers to leverage the benefits of this excellent web development platform.

PHP Vs. ASP.NET: A Small Comparison

Both these technologies have become thriving ventures and developers have built many successful websites using these technologies. However, any company beginning the web development project can come across this general question – ASP.NET vs. PHP – which one is better? The answer to this question lies in the approach and project requirements. Whether you hire ASP.NET developers or PHP developers, you need to consider various aspects before initiating the web project.





Both technologies have existed in the market for a long time and have gained ground among web developers. But, the question remains new for all of us, especially for people with a non-technical background, and the question is: Which platform should we opt for when developing web apps for our company?





On one hand, PHP is a free and open-source platform, on the other hand, ASP.Net is a paid platform maintained by Microsoft. In addition, PHP is a combination of a web framework and a programming language, while .NET is a web application framework. Therefore, making your final choice between ASP.NET and PHP primarily depends on the project requirements and the necessity of overall functionality in the web application.





It needs more comprehensive research to comprehend your choices to fulfill ideas in the most subtle way. So, if you want to hire dot net developers or Hire PHP developers , you need to go through a detailed comparison based on different criteria.

Here is a glimpse of the differences between PHP and ASP.NET technologies based on various criteria.





Code – PHP development has interpreted coding, whereas, in ASP.NET, compiled coding is being used.

Scalability – PHP uses horizontal scalability and ASP.NET utilizes vertical scalability

Security – As compared to PHP, ASP.NET contains more in-built features

Project Size – PHP is very effective for small and medium-size projects, while ASP.NET is useful for medium and large-sized projects.

Which is Faster- PHP Or ASP.NET?

Comparing ASP.NET vs. PHP for a faster web app development process, ASP.NET is certainly the winner. It is a quick and effective development method because of the following reasons:

Compiled coding supports correct and systematic development

Vertical scalability enhances the performance of web products

You can hire ASP.NET programmers to get customized business apps rapidly.

Which is More Secure- PHP or ASP.NET?

Secure business software is the need of the hour. However, its practical implementation relies on various requirements of the project. For example, if you deal with loads of data, you should utilize the ASP.NET framework for web development. But, if it is a small-size project, PHP is a better option to meet the security requirement.

Concluding Lines

PHP has proven itself as a robust web development framework with many various open-source libraries. However, ASP.NET also has numerous benefits in terms of scalability and security of web solutions. PHP has a thriving open-source community, and developers can get multiple solutions online. What’s more, Microsoft has a vast community of .NET developers that you can reach to take any assistance at any development level. When you hire ASP.NET developers, they may not get the benefits of an open-source platform, and as a result, ASP.NET development is costlier than PHP web development.





The selection of PHP vs. ASP.NET becomes easy when the developers know all the exact technical requirements of the specific project. Then, it becomes easy to consider the benefits of both these technologies. It is imperative to spend some time assessing the needs of your project. Additionally, you can always take assistance from a reputed mobile app development company to choose the right technology stack for your next web project.