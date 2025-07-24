Peter Thiel’s ‘Zero to One’ Monopoly Obsession Harms Innovation

In Defense of Billionaires: Why the World Needs More of Them
Jul 25, 2025 · 5 min read
Teen founder building AI tools & sustainable startups. Writing about coding, innovation, and founder life.
Teen founder building AI tools & sustainable startups. Writing about coding, innovation, and founder life.
Teen founder building AI tools & sustainable startups. Writing about coding, innovation, and founder life.
Jul 25, 2025 · 5 min read
Apr 04, 57438 · 5 min read
by BombDiggity
May 20, 57572 · 5 min read
Feb 02, 2024 · 5 min read
by Mark Tey
Nov 20, 2019 · 5 min read
by TorrentFreak
Jul 19, 2020 · 5 min read