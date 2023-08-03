PaaS in Plain English: A Simple Explanation for Anyone Confused
Too Long; Didn't ReadSo what exactly is PaaS? In simple terms, PaaS stands for “Platform as a Service.” It’s a cloud computing model where a third-party provider delivers hardware and software tools to developers over the Internet.
As a developer, PaaS allows me to build and deploy apps without having to deal with infrastructure hassles like setting up servers or installing software. I can focus on coding while the PaaS provider handles all the other stuff. It’s a huge time-saver!