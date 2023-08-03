Search icon
    PaaS in Plain English: A Simple Explanation for Anyone Confused
    352 reads

    PaaS in Plain English: A Simple Explanation for Anyone Confused

    So what exactly is PaaS? In simple terms, PaaS stands for “Platform as a Service.” It’s a cloud computing model where a third-party provider delivers hardware and software tools to developers over the Internet. As a developer, PaaS allows me to build and deploy apps without having to deal with infrastructure hassles like setting up servers or installing software. I can focus on coding while the PaaS provider handles all the other stuff. It’s a huge time-saver!
    cloud#devops#paas#platform#development
