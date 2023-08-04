Search icon
    A Practical Guide to Shift Left Testing for Software Developers by@rahull

    A Practical Guide to Shift Left Testing for Software Developers

    Shift-left testing is a strategy to catch bugs early in software development, enhancing quality and reducing risks. It involves beginning testing at the start of development, automating tests, providing fast feedback, and fostering close collaboration between testers and developers. Benefits include improved quality, reduced rework, faster feedback, and better collaboration. It's like tasting food while cooking to make adjustments before the final dish. Convincing management about shift-left's advantages involves highlighting early bug detection, cost reduction, faster delivery, improved customer satisfaction, and boosted team morale. Common misconceptions, like needing specialized skills or excessive time, are debunked. Shift-left complements agile methods and leads to more efficient software development.
    cloud#devops#software-development
