Overview of the Top Available Career Paths for Software Engineers With Advice on How to Navigate it

@ techlead Patrick Shyu YouTuber (500k subs), Ex-Google/ex-Facebook Tech Lead.

Ex-Google Tech Lead walks you through the career paths for software engineers and computer science majors.

Video Transcript:

Note: This transcript is auto-generated by YouTube and may not be completely accurate.

hey Tech later and welcome back to

another episode of the tech lead it is

tea time with your host the tech lead

the tech lead now as an ex-googler at

lead I wanted to talk to you about the

potential career paths that you can be

taking as a software engineer you know

I've seen some people going around

learning machine learning and JavaScript

and just so you know that's just a

combination that is unheard of in tech

there is no role for something like that

you generally aren't running machine

learning in JavaScript on client-side

web browsers so I would encourage you

that if you really want to fast track

your career that you sign up for my

program daily interview procom so then

the interview Pro is a website in which

I will send you a free whiteboard an

interview question every day check it

out daily interview procom so what we're

going to do here today is we're going to

cover some of the top career paths and

also go over why some of these may not

actually be good choices for you some of

these are really only for senior people

and you need to start building your base

off of something simpler for entry-level

people there are certain career paths

that are far simpler to get into than

others you know if we take a look at the

beginning when you start off most

computer science students and even if

you didn't go through a computer science

school a lot of people start off

learning say Java or C C++ and this gets

you a standard role as a back-end web

engineer say another problem is if all

you know is Java or C then that really

limits the scope of work that you can do

and you'll be competing with everybody

for a few Java based on webpack and

engineer roles the fact is that most

companies are not running their backends

in Java these days a lot of companies

may be running Python or PHP on their

backends you know we're talking about

YouTube Instagram Pinterest uber and

more so that's our first role here web

back in engineer and this one of the

most common types and there's a pretty

good decent road to get started in it's

very traditional and so what you really

want to do here is pick up some common

languages like say Python or PHP maybe

pick up node.js and if you know Java or

C than all the better that's just going

to make you a stronger candidate and

more fleshed out and what you want to be

focusing in on here are web projects the

REST API contract between client and

server and what that API looks like what

the inputs and outputs are are you using

protocol buffers if you're looking to be

a an engineer and then you

certainly start mixing in a little bit

of graphics development game development

that's just going to end up kind of

wasting your time you know all learning

is good is great but it's not really as

focused and going to land your job as

quickly as if you had just really

focused in on that in

engineering role now the other type of

role we have here the second one is web

front-end engineer and this is an

especially easy entry point I think if

you're just looking to land a job in

tech you pick up a web front-end

technologies we're talking about

JavaScript CSS HTML learn some new

frameworks like say angular react view

Jas and these are going to get you set

up to be a web front-end engineer and

that's really all you need you don't

really need to touch the backend code

which generally requires a little bit

more Theory on the computer science side

if you take a look at many boot camps

out there that are aimed at people who

have no programming experience you may

notice that a lot of them they kind of

train you towards being a front-end

engineer and maybe they give you a

little bit a full-stack experience as

well so you can get prepared for that

but I've seen plenty of roles and

companies startups where people really

want is somebody working on the front

end building up those user experiences

buttons UI color fonts graphics

positioning layout hooking up api's onto

the back end but the front end usually

does not do much more than simple

rendering and if all you did was know

JavaScript very well then I think that

this could be an excellent entry point

for you to start getting your foot into

the door in tech now if you were to

actually combine say some of the

back-end and front-end and learn both of

these then you would be considered a web

full stack engineer which is excellent

for a long time I have been a web full

stack engineer and then the way I still

amp

the reason full stack engineer is so

good is because web is here to stay and

especially as mobile phones have been

getting more powerful a lot of companies

they don't really see the need to create

native applications they just create a

very good responsive website and that's

really all they need and it is also

perhaps the most entrepreneurial form

right if you are able to develop an

entire website back-end through front

end that you're able to pretty much

launch your own companies so this is one

big appeal for me

I didn't really want to be just a pure

back an engineer writing a bunch of

Python scripts because that would not be

sufficient for me to be entrepreneurial

in that sense so I think that the web

full-stack engineer is an excellent goal

for many people and it's a road that is

in high demand by many startups people

who just want you to do kind of a little

of everything put a whole feature

together front end through back ends

start to finish and for this sort of

role you're going to want some of that

front-end experience like JavaScript CSS

HTML maybe angular or react and that on

the back end you're going to want to

know maybe like Python PHP Ruby on Rails

Django Java nodejs golang some backhand

language like that and if you know some

databases like my sequel and then some

Linux to just glue everything together

then that's really going to get you all

set up there and so that brings us to

our fourth category here which is mobile

engineering it turns out that mobile

engineers are one of the biggest

categories of Engineers which may come

as a surprise to some people Mobile is

big and it has surpassed desktop usage

many software engineers including myself

have built their entire careers on being

a mobile engineer iOS or Android those

are the two big ones and you can pick

one to specialize in this is also an

excellent entry point by the way if

you're trying to get into tech if all

you knew was iOS engineering and you

decided to get good at that or Android

engineering then that's pretty much all

you need for a roll you don't need

JavaScript you don't need databases or

Python all you need is to know how to

build an Android app using say

Coughlin's or Java or for iOS it would

be swift or objective-c

so this is a very clean and easy path

right because all you have to do is just

learn one single language and you're set

and the other great thing about this is

that it can actually help you be

somewhat entrepreneurial as well right

it's pretty fun to be able to put

together an entire app front through

back launch it and you can have some

results there too you could put together

a game and try your luck at the App

Store maybe it will become popular maybe

you can build a useful service or

something like Twitter and that could be

quite useful as well if you were to mix

some of that client-side code experience

with a little bit of the backend code

back in the day

to be that iOS was the far better

platform but these days

Android is big in fact Android has

surpassed iOS a long time ago you know

the number of Android users is probably

four to one or five to one maybe more

than that by now Android has been

growing very quickly and even though iOS

is very popular in the United States

Android is by far the biggest global

market share

now another career path here that we've

talked about somewhere is game

development or graphics development and

this was something that I had been doing

straight out of college and a lot of

people I would say tried to get into

game development because that's really

the first interaction people have with

computers maybe they play a computer

game when they're a kid I played one and

then I was inspired by that and I wanted

to make my own games and really get into

graphics because it's so visual but the

funny thing is that you know Fame

companies they don't build games and the

game industry if you were to get into it

it's pretty notorious for low pay and

hard working conditions and they just

don't treat you with the same level of

respect as top tier tech companies in

Silicon Valley that's why it's a little

unfortunate that companies like Google

aren't making games they're not in that

game business if they were I think game

development would be an excellent field

to get into it's so fun you and they're

often working in C++ under type

performance limitations memory

requirements and performance

requirements they have to stay at 60

frames per second and then the graphics

programming portion as well often

requires a lot of knowledge about

physics shaders GPUs a whole set of

skills over there luckily because of

virtual reality and augmented reality

starting to gain traction graphics

engineering is actually becoming a

viable field here you know it used to be

that you could only do graphics

engineering if you were building like a

game engine and that was pretty much

about it but now you know you could be

working as a Google under VR or AR next

year and hardware or maybe simply on

some camera app or on creating YouTube

video filters now another area that we

haven't talked so much about and I don't

hear that much about but it turns out is

pretty popular is data engineering now

what I did here was I went to H and

hiring me and you can do this too this

is a list of job postings from hacker

news they just scraped the whole website

and then form

nicely for you and you can see that if I

were to look up data engineer there's at

least eighty matches for this and so

that's pretty much a lot of people are

looking for data engineers here data

engineering is really about organizing

data you may have tons of data logging

coming in and then you need to build

data pipelines in which you write

scripts and say Python or something like

that and you consume a bunch of data you

write sequel queries and then you output

that into a nice pretty table that is

fast query and then like a day the

scientists make worry that and just

present some data in a nice way so

that's data engineering and then there's

a whole bunch of other specialty fields

one of which is machine learning which

seems to be all the rage now it's very

popular I would encourage you that if

you are interested in machine learning

and it is a very popular thing that you

take a look at some of the job

requirements out there I don't think

it's the easiest thing for entry-level

people to start getting into it requires

quite a bit of math and experience in

this area to really be effective at

machine learning and oftentimes it's

funny that if I were to ask a new

college grant what they're interested in

90% of them will say machine learning

the thing is we don't need 90% of people

to be machine learning engineers right

we need like maybe say 10% to be machine

learning engineers and then for the rest

you know building like say some Android

app iOS app some back-end some front-end

and that there's really a whole host of

other interesting engineering types you

have cybersecurity DevOps

right that's like site reliability

engineering and this is one thing to

think about if you dig yourself into

Linux and Perl and scripting and bash

Unix commands that's not quite the same

thing as software engineering it's

actually closer to site reliability

engineering or DevOps so just understand

that there is a distinction between the

two they're both fine careers right any

career is actually fine you can just

pick whichever one that's exciting for

you and then there's QA engineer as well

and that really has to do with the

writing test automation software and

coming up with the test Suites to test

programs and systems front to back

integration testing unit testing

automated testing all sorts of stuff

like that if that's your interest and

other more power to you as far as that

goes I know that some people they get

into QA engineer

and then they hope that from there

they'll be able to springboard into

actual software engineering which is a

path that I've seen some people do but I

would just warn you that if you do take

this route there's a chance that number

one you could be digging yourself deeper

into QA engineering and it would

probably require you to actually be good

at that job to be able to transfer out

right like you would have to have enough

sufficient passion in test automation

engineering to really be doing that for

say six months to a year and you may not

be able to transfer out it may just dig

you deeper into that area whichever path

you choose I would recommend that you be

passionate about the work that you're

doing not just so that you can be in

there for like a show amount of time and

search out because I've heard stories

about people who get trapped in these

rows and then they realize that they

didn't really want to do this from the

first place and then that's a whole

other mess yourself so overall I would

recommend that you think about the

career path that you're taking and

position yourself correctly and navigate

that focus you're learning and yeah I

mentioned this because this seems to

happen so many intents I've been

reviewing a lot of resumes and here's a

quick plug for tech interview procom

where X Facebook engineer Joma and I

ex-google engineer we prepare you for

the technical interviews and that's part

of this we've also been reviewing

resumes so check it out Tech interview

procom work when the fast track your

career I've been reviewing resumes and I

just see some people there all over the

place they seem to be doing a little bit

of everything or they maybe have been

building up a skill in something that

just doesn't seem very useful you maybe

they've been learning some thought net

Java and then a little bit of JavaScript

and HTML and when I look at that profile

set it's just not clear what type of

person this is right what is that

profile is that a back-end engineer web

front-end engineer your Java engineer it

seems like just an engineer generalist

like just a standard coder but the thing

is I think that when people say they

want a generalist engineer what they

really mean is they're looking for a

full stack web engineer who understands

a specific tech stack check out the

roles that companies are looking for

even if you're not planning to apply now

you can take a look and just prepare

your path and think about the skills

that you may need to learn and that I

can just help you focus your learning

and land a job faster so that though for

me remember to give

video alike I really appreciate that

subscribe and I will see you next time

thanks bye

