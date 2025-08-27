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Out of Control: Why The Future Belongs To Self-Organizing Distributed Systems

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byKristian@kristian15994_6ehr2p5

A coder at heart who loves to develop new ideas

August 27th, 2025
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Kristian@kristian15994_6ehr2p5

A coder at heart who loves to develop new ideas

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cloud#distributed-systems#decentralization#gossip-protocol#p2p-gossip-protocol#multi-agent-systems#artificial-intelligence#decentralized-systems#hackernoon-top-story

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