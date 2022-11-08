🎮 Our Experience Trying a Web3 Game in Open Alpha

Too Long; Didn't Read

Crypto Player One is the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming that's as funny as Spongebob Squarepants and as insightful as Tim Ferriss. This Tuesday comes with: Daily Trivia* Our experience playing Honeyland* In Other News. Players send their Bees on harvesting and hunting missions to earn HONEY! The game is still in alpha, so there aren't a lot of things to do, but the things you can do are fun and engaging. We will keep you up to date on all cool things Honeyland.