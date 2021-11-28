Optimized Metadata Loading Process on ShardingSphere: A Technical Deep-Dive

In database terms, any data that describes the database is metadata. Column names, database names, usernames, table names, etc. and data customization library tables that store information about database objects are metadata. ShardingSphere core functions such as data sharding, encryption and decryption are all based on the database metadata. The loading process is mainly encapsulated in the `org.apacheshardingsphere.infra.metadata.builder.loader#load` method. ColumMetaData and IndexMetaData are the basic elements that make up TableMetaData.