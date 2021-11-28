Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Optimized Metadata Loading Process on ShardingSphere: A Technical Deep-Dive by@veronicaxu

Optimized Metadata Loading Process on ShardingSphere: A Technical Deep-Dive

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
In database terms, any data that describes the database is metadata. Column names, database names, usernames, table names, etc. and data customization library tables that store information about database objects are metadata. ShardingSphere core functions such as data sharding, encryption and decryption are all based on the database metadata. The loading process is mainly encapsulated in the `org.apacheshardingsphere.infra.metadata.builder.loader#load` method. ColumMetaData and IndexMetaData are the basic elements that make up TableMetaData.
image
Veronica Xu Hacker Noon profile picture

@veronicaxu
Veronica Xu

Current a master student in UIBE; Contributing to the Apache ShardingSphere Open Source project

Veronica Xu Hacker Noon profile picture
by Veronica Xu @veronicaxu.Current a master student in UIBE; Contributing to the Apache ShardingSphere Open Source project
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification

Tags

#shardingsphere#metadata#metadata-loading#shardingsphere-metadata#programming#data-storage#database#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading