Open-source Bootstrap Dashboard Kit

A free and minimal starter kit to build fast and modern dashboards and applications. Includes Eleventy static site generator for building the layouts and pages. Includes Bootstrap (currently using v5) source files via npm. Includes Webpixels CSS as our design system based on Bootstrap 5. Includes Node scripts for compiling and auto prefixing Sass, compiling JS, watching for changes, and starting a basic local server. Learn more about how to build your own branded theme with the most popular grid system included.





Features

Includes Eleventy static site generator for building the layouts and pages

Includes Bootstrap (currently using v5) source files via npm

Includes Webpixels CSS as our design system based on Bootstrap 5

Includes npm scripts for compiling and auto prefixing Sass, compiling JS, watching for changes, and starting a basic local server

HTML, CSS, and JS minification





Getting Started

For easier asset management we've chosen Parcel. If you want to see all the npm scripts included in this starter kit, open the package.json file.





Next, navigate to the root folder of the site and run:

npm install





To run a local server and watch for changes:

npm start





To build for production:

npm run build





For additional eleventy commands, visit the Eleventy command line usage page.

Highlights

This dashboard kit is architected as an extension of Bootstrap, built for a specific set of problems. This means not only extending the base components of Bootstrap, but also adding completely new components, utilities, and plugins. Our themes are also different for several reasons:

No custom CSS code

Instead of creating new custom CSS classes, we have used utilities to avoid duplicate code and keep the code very clean. Every time you need a custom style or behavior for your components, try using our extended set of utility classes generated with the Bootstrap API





<div class="card"> <div class="card-body"> <div class="row"> <div class="col"> <span class="h6 font-semibold text-muted text-sm d-block mb-2">Budget</span> <span class="h3 font-bold mb-0">$750.90</span> </div> <div class="col-auto"> <div class="icon icon-shape bg-tertiary text-white text-lg rounded-circle"> <i class="bi bi-credit-card"></i> </div> </div> </div> <div class="mt-2 mb-0 text-sm"> <span class="badge badge-pill bg-soft-success text-success me-2"> <i class="bi bi-arrow-up me-1"></i>30% </span> <span class="text-nowrap text-xs text-muted">Since last month</span> </div> </div> </div>

Fully customizable via Sass variables

All the components are fully customizable via Sass variables and fully responsive to help you build your own dashboard designs with the most popular grid system included in Bootstrap 5. Learn more about how to build your own branded theme in minutes:





Premium Bootstrap 5 components made easy

