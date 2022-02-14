Open-source Bootstrap Dashboard Kit

Supporting designers and developers in building fully responsive and outstandingly executed websites and apps.
The perfect starting point for your next web app built with Bootstrap 5. A free and minimal starter kit to build fast and modern dashboards and applications.
For easier asset management we've chosen Parcel. If you want to see all the npm scripts included in this starter kit, open the
package.json file.
Next, navigate to the root folder of the site and run:
npm install
To run a local server and watch for changes:
npm start
To build for production:
npm run build
For additional eleventy commands, visit the Eleventy command line usage page.
This dashboard kit is architected as an extension of Bootstrap, built for a specific set of problems. This means not only extending the base components of Bootstrap, but also adding completely new components, utilities, and plugins. Our themes are also different for several reasons:
Instead of creating new custom CSS classes, we have used utilities to avoid duplicate code and keep the code very clean. Every time you need a custom style or behavior for your components, try using our extended set of utility classes generated with the Bootstrap API
<div class="card">
<div class="card-body">
<div class="row">
<div class="col">
<span class="h6 font-semibold text-muted text-sm d-block mb-2">Budget</span>
<span class="h3 font-bold mb-0">$750.90</span>
</div>
<div class="col-auto">
<div class="icon icon-shape bg-tertiary text-white text-lg rounded-circle">
<i class="bi bi-credit-card"></i>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="mt-2 mb-0 text-sm">
<span class="badge badge-pill bg-soft-success text-success me-2">
<i class="bi bi-arrow-up me-1"></i>30%
</span>
<span class="text-nowrap text-xs text-muted">Since last month</span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
All the components are fully customizable via Sass variables and fully responsive to help you build your own dashboard designs with the most popular grid system included in Bootstrap 5. Learn more about how to build your own branded theme in minutes:
Webpixels includes over 500 fully responsive Bootstrap components, carefully designed for specific use-cases, like marketing, application/dashboards, and more. All you need to do is to install Bootstrap + Webpixels CSS and start copying the ready-to-use bits of code.
Get your project started with any of our layouts and page examples ranging from using parts of the framework to custom components and layouts. We have plenty of ideas, and in the following weeks, we will release many new components and page categories, like landing, contact, pricing pages, and more.